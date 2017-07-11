Coronavirus: Germany hopeful of earlier EU vaccine approval

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is planning to approve the BioNTech and Pfizer vaccine on 23 December, the Bild newspaper reported on Tuesday.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn, speaking a joint press conference with with Robert Koch Institute, said the report was "good news."

German Health Minister Jens Spahn seen earlier this month

A spokeswoman for the EMA confirmed that it would decide on the approval by 29 December at the latest.

Bild reported that the vaccination would be adminstered in Germany during the Christmas holidays.

The EMA has recently been under increasing pressure from EU governments to speed up the approval of the coronavirus vaccine from BioNTech and Pfizer, the Reuters news agency reported.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel at a cabinet meeting in Berlin

It follows emergency approvals in the UK and the US , which triggered a debate in the EU as to why a vaccine developed in Germany cannot be rolled out across the continent first.

A fortnight ago, Biontech and Pfizer submitted an application to the EMA for a conditional marketing authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine is currently considered one of the promising potential means of containing the Corona pandemic.

More than 1.6 million people have died from COVID-19 worldwide since the outbreak of the virus earlier this year.

jf/msh (dpa, Reuters)