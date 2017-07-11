Coronavirus: Germany extends lockdown with plan to relax restrictions

German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Wednesday evening a plan to relax COVID-19 restrictions, including conditions to reopen businesses.

Merkel made the announcement following a meeting with the 16 state premiers on Wednesday that lasted more than nine hours.

What Merkel announced

There is a five-step plan to relaxing restrictions

Each step will be taken every 14 days if infection numbers are stable or reduced

An emergency brake system will return Germany to current lockdown levels if there are three consecutive days with an incidence rate above 100

Free rapid testing will be available for all residents in Germany starting March 8

Some restrictions already lifted

Most stores have been closed since December 16. Restaurants, bars, sports and leisure facilities have been closed since November 2.

Germany moved ahead with the first reopening steps this week. On Monday, hairdressers opened after two-and-a-half months. The same day, some German states also allowed businesses such as florists and hardware stores to open.

