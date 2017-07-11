Coronavirus: Germany extends lockdown with plan to relax restrictions

German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Wednesday evening a plan to relax COVID-19 restrictions, including conditions to reopen businesses.

Merkel made the announcement following a meeting with the 16 state premiers on Wednesday that lasted more than nine hours.

What Merkel announced

There is a five-step plan to relaxing restrictions

Each step will be taken every 14 days if infection numbers are stable or reduced

An emergency brake system will return Germany to current lockdown levels if there are three consecutive days with an incidence rate above 100

Free rapid testing will be available for all residents in Germany starting March 8

The five-step plan

First step: Schools, daycare, and hairdressers reopen. This step already took place on Monday March 1.

Second step, starting March 8: Bookstores and florists can reopen with the condition of one customer per 10 square meters. Contact-based professions, such as massage practices, are also allowed to reopen with a negative test result.

Third step, starting March 8 at the earliest: If the recorded cases are less than 50 per 100,000 people, public spaces such asmuseums, zoos and gardens can reopen, as well as retail businesses with at least 10 square meters of space per customer.

Up to ten people can practice contactless outdoor sports.

In case the incidence rate is between 50 to 100, access to spaces like museums and retail businesses will be on a pre-booking basis, with at least 40 square meters per customer in shops.

A maximum of five people, from two households, can practice contactless outdoor sports.

Fourth step, starting March 22 at the earliest: If the rate remains under 50, outdoor dining, theaters, concert venues, cinemas and opera houses can reopen.

People can practice contactless sports indoor and contact-based sports outdoor.

If the infection rate is between 50 to 100, outdoor dining will be allowed on a pre-booking basis.

Fifth step, starting April 5 at the earliest: If the infection rate remains under 50, up to 50 people can gather for outdoor recreational events, and sports restrictions will be lifted.

If the infection rate is between 50 to 100, shops can reopen with at least 10 square meters per customer.

Outdoor contactless sports and indoor contact-based exercises are allowed.

Some restrictions already lifted

Most stores have been closed since December 16. Restaurants, bars, sports and leisure facilities have been closed since November 2.

Germany moved ahead with the first reopening steps this week. On Monday, hairdressers opened after two-and-a-half months. The same day, some German states also allowed businesses such as florists and hardware stores to open.

