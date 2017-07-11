Coronavirus: Germany expects vaccine approval by mid-December

A coronavirus vaccine could be approved for use in Germany by mid-December, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn said inan interview with Bayerischer Rundfunk public radio.
With a successful trial of a COVID-19 vaccine by BioNTech and Pfizer companies, it is now just a matter of time before German authorities begin their anti-coronavirus vaccination drive in the country, he said.
"It makes me proud that BioNTech is a German development. It is at the forefront and, above all, is safe and effective," Spahn said.
Final results for the coronavirus vaccine developed by US-based Pfizer and German partner BioNTech showed its shot had a 95% efficacy rate, the two pharmaceutical firms said earlier this month, with the trials also providing two-months worth of data on vaccine's safety.
Spahn said that Germany has secured over 300 million vaccination doses from different manufacturers. "You want to be on the safe side and not just rely on one vaccine candidate," he said.
'Light at the end of the tunnel'
The German health minister said health staff in hospitals and nursing homes will be the first to receive vaccination after the approval, adding that it won't be mandatory for everyone.
It's not just about protecting yourself, but also protecting those you care for, Spahn said.
German state authorities have said that vaccination centers will be ready from mid-December and mobile teams will inoculate the most vulnerable.
Chancellor Angela Merkel told parliament on Thursday that vaccines represented "a light at the end of the tunnel" for Germany.
Restrictions until 2021
Germany on Thursday passed more than a million cases since the start of the pandemic. While the exponential rise in cases appears to have been curbed for now, daily infection rates and deaths remain high.
Restrictions are expected to remain until at least January, according to officials, with certain decisions handed down to local authorities.
There is still a chance the Christmas mini-amnesty, currently slated to last from December 23 to January 1, will be revoked.
Christmas shine despite the coronavirus: Germany's cities are festively lit
Lübeck
The Holstentor Gate without a twinkling light? Unthinkable! The seasonal decorations in the old town of Lübeck with Christmas trees, fairy lights and garlands create a pre-Christmas atmosphere, even if the traditional Christmas market had to be cancelled.
Christmas shine despite the coronavirus: Germany's cities are festively lit
Hamburg
In many major German cities, the boulevards are festively illuminated in the pre-Christmas period, like the trees on the Jungfernstieg quay in Hamburg. Instead of Christmas markets, individual stalls have been set up in the Hanseatic city.
Christmas shine despite the coronavirus: Germany's cities are festively lit
Lüneburg
Christmas spirit despite coronavirus restrictions is also the theme in the Hanseatic city of Lüneburg in Lower Saxony. The markets have also been canceled here. Instead, the festive lighting in Lüneburg's alleys and in front of the town hall (pictured) is intended to put strollers in a festive mood.
Christmas shine despite the coronavirus: Germany's cities are festively lit
Berlin
The German capital's many neighborhoods usually have their own Christmas market. The big markets like the one at Charlottenburg Palace or on the Gendarmenmarkt have been canceled long ago; smaller ones may still have some stalls. What definitely remains are the illuminated boulevards, including Unter den Linden, Tauentzienstrasse (photo) and Friedrichstrasse.
Christmas shine despite the coronavirus: Germany's cities are festively lit
Leipzig
The pre-Christmas season 2020 is very different, as can be seen from the emptiness on the large squares in city centers. They can also become more radiant, like the Christmas-lit Augustusplatz in Leipzig. The cups for mulled wine usually sold at the Christmas market can be purchased online this year, the city says.
Christmas shine despite the coronavirus: Germany's cities are festively lit
Münster
Sometimes an illuminated Christmas tree is enough to mark the festive season. When the medieval center has been so charmingly reconstructed as around the Prinzipalmarkt in Münster, a Westphalian town, the city can only profit from it, maybe not from sales revenues, but in terms of atmosphere.
Christmas shine despite the coronavirus: Germany's cities are festively lit
Bochum
Bochum is also sparkling. And the elk family on the central Dr.-Ruer-Platz square has grown and developed into a small pack. By the way, some retailers of the canceled Christmas market were able to move into empty stores to offer their goods.
Christmas shine despite the coronavirus: Germany's cities are festively lit
Frankfurt
In front of the city hall, on the central Römerberg in Frankfurt, a lonely pine tree is a reminder that the Christmas market had to be canceled in the banking metropolis as well. This year's Christmas tree is a 21-meter (69-foot) spruce from the Gröbminger Land region of Austria. The impressive tree actually had to be cut down for a stream restoration.
Christmas shine despite the coronavirus: Germany's cities are festively lit
Mainz
In Rhineland-Palatinate, too, fairy lights and Christmas trees are to create an atmosphere to make up for the Christmas markets that were canceled due to the coronavirus restrictions. In Mainz, fairy lights on the market square in front of the 1,000-year-old St. Martin's Cathedral make the unusual emptiness a little more bearable.
Christmas shine despite the coronavirus: Germany's cities are festively lit
Nuremberg
Nuremberg's Christkindlesmarkt is probably Germany's most famous Christmas market. From the gallery of the Frauenkirche (photo), the "Christ Child" was supposed to open the market in 2020. In a video message, the actress who plays the traditional role said after the cancellation: "We will not let this spoil our enjoyment. There is so much that gives us joy, happiness and warmth."
Author: Andreas Kirchhoff