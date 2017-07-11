Coronavirus: Germany declares Spain a COVID risk area

Germany on Friday listed Spain as a basic risk area due to rising number of coronavirus infections in the country, including Majorca and the Canary Islands.

The decision comes as the spread of the more contagious coronavirus delta variant prompts fears of new outbreaks across Europe.

Germany's Foreign Ministry had previously considered only a few regions in Spain as risk areas.

But starting Sunday, travelers who spend time anywhere in Spain within 10 days before entering Germany will have to present a negative coronavirus test or proof vaccination or recovery.

What is the COVID situation in Spain?

In just one week, coronavirus infection rates in Spain more than doubled. The surge is blamed on the delta variant spreading among unvaccinated younger adults.

Spain's Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said earlier on Friday that the country was safe for tourists, citing its vaccination program and its relatively low number of hospitalized COVID patients.

A day earlier, France advised against Spain and Portugal as summer holiday destinations amid fears of the spread of the delta variant.

fb/sms (Reuters, dpa)