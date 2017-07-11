Coronavirus: Germany could start offering COVID vaccines to everyone by June

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday that he expects coronavirus vaccinations to be released for all those willing to be vaccinated in Germany by June at the latest.

He told Germany's upper house of parliament that he assumes "that we can lift the prioritization in June." He said he would be happy if it were possible even earlier, Spahn added.

The Bild newspaper previously reported the news from internal discussions between the federal government and the heads of the state chancelleries.

