Coronavirus: Germany begins evacuation mission to China — live updates

A German military plane has left Cologne for the Chinese city of Wuhan on a mission to evacuate more than 100 people, none of whom are infected with the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak a global emergency

Germany has five confirmed cases of the virus and advised against nonessential travel to China

12:01 The Chinese Embassy in Japan asks Spring Airlines, a carrier based in Shanghai, to bring home Wuhan residents stranded in Japan on chartered flights. The first is scheduled for Saturday, according to the embassy website.

10:55: Italian government declares state of emergency to enable faster action on curbing spread of coronavirus.

10:55 German military plane leaves Cologne for the Chinese city of Wuhan on a mission to evacuate more than 100 people, including dozens of German citizens.. The evacuees, who will arrive back in Germany on Saturday, will be kept in quarantine at a military site for two weeks, according to German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. He said the plane would also deliver aid to Chinese authorities, including 10,000 protective suits.

10:52 World Health Organization says there is a "huge reason to keep official border crossings open" to avoid people entering irregularly and thus not being checked for symptoms. WHO spokesman Christian Lindemeier said, however, that countries had a sovereign right to take steps to protect their citizens.

10:16 The Chinese envoy to the UN in Vienna says there are now 9,809 confirmed coronavirus cases in China, with 213 deaths.

10:11 Singapore says it is suspending entry to travelers who have recently visited China and also suspending visas for Chinese passport holders.

10:02 Saudi Arabia advises against traveling to China.

09:53 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says foreigners who have visited China's Hubei province in the past two weeks will be banned from entering Japan for the time being.

09:35 The president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China, Jörg Wüttke, tells DW that the business sector could face a slowdown in the first quarter of the year due to measures taken by companies and countries to combat the coronavirus.

09:30 England's chief medical officer confirms two cases of coronavirus in the UK. He says they are members of the same family.

09:16 A health official in Thailand confirms first case of human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus.

09:09 Oman joins the countries advising against nonessential travel to China because of the virus.

09:06 DW journalist Cherie Chan reports that Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam has announced a 91% reduction in the number of Chinese entering Hong Kong since border points were partially closed on Thursday.

Schools in Hong Kong have been suspended till March 2.

09:01 The World Health Organization in Uganda reminds the general public of the best ways of protecting oneself against the coronavirus and similar infections

08:49 Facebook says it will remove misinformation about the coronavirus from the platform, saying such content could lead to "physical harm." Among the false remedies being propagated on the internet is the suggestion that drinking harmful bleach cures the virus. Medical authorities have urgently warned against following this dangerous and potentially lethal advice.

08:37 Turkish Airlines becomes the latest carrier to suspend flights to and from mainland China. The suspension is to remain in place till February 9.

08:24 Mongolia says it is closing all ports of entry from China until March 2 to prevent the spread of the virus.

08:08 Pakistani authorities say they are suspending all flights to China.

07:53 Hong Kong professionals, including medical staff and flight attendants, hold street protests demanding that the government close off the border to mainland China to stop the spread of the virus.

06:47 Rwandair suspends flights to China.

06:45 How is it transmitted? What are the symptoms? And which precautionary measures are recommended to stop it spreading? DW explains all you need to know about the coronavirus.

06:25 Vietnam introduces temporary ban on issuing travel visas to Chinese tourists after confirmation that three Vietnamese nations had contracted the coronavirus from China.

06:15 South Korea's Health Ministry says the country's staple dish, kimchi, will not provide protection against the new coronavirus. During the SARS epidemic of 2003, in a bid to explain the country's relatively low infection rate, some South Korean researchers had said kimchi might have helped to ward off the disease.

05:57 Kenya Airways suspends all flight to China until further notice. Air France, KLM SA, British Airways, Germany's Lufthansa and the US' Virgin Atlantic have already stopped flying to mainland China. Other airlines have cut flights.

05:55 Japan urges its citizens not to travel to China unless absolutely necessary, joining the growing list of countries issuing such travel advisories. Japan had already advised against all travel to the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province. It has 14 confirmed cases of the disease.

05:50 Good morning and welcome to our live blog on world events connected with the coronavirus outbreak.

Authorities across the world have been implementing measures to try and prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 200 people in China and infected more than 10,000 since it broke out in China's Hubei province in December. The WHO has declared the outbreak a global emergency.

The United States on Thursday told Americans not to travel to China, while Germany has warned its citizens against traveling to Hubei and recommended postponing any nonessential travel to China.

Several airlines have also suspended flights to China.

