Coronavirus: Germany announces sixth infection — live updates

A German military plane has left Cologne for the Chinese city of Wuhan on a mission to evacuate more than 100 people, none of whom are infected with the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak a global emergency

Germany has five confirmed cases of the virus and advised against nonessential travel to China

All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

13:45 The mayor of Wuhan, Zhou Xianwang, told a press conference that the task of containing and preventing the spread of outbreak remains "severe and complex."

His vice mayor said supplies of masks and other medical resources are still inadequate.

13:43 Japanese authorities have dismissed rumours that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were threatened by the epidemic.

"We have never discussed cancelling the Games. Tokyo 2020 will continue to collaborate with the (International Olympic Committee)

IOC and relevant organizations and will review any countermeasures that may be necessary," organizers said in a statement to DPA news agency.

13:42 Jordan is joining the list of countries evacuating its 70-100 citizens out of Wuhan. It is currently flyin a plane out of the city.

13:41 A charter plane was carrying 83 British citizens and 27 others out of Wuhan has landed in the UK.

13:40 France is saying that one of its citizens that was evacuated from Wuhan is showing symptoms of infection.

13:38 A Chinese court has released a rare admonishment of authorities for their reaction to the outbreak. China's highest court criticized police for cracking down on doctors in Wuhan who supposedly spread "rumours" during the first stages of the outbreak.

The Supreme People's Court said that the doctors may well have been incorrect when they told patients there was a renewed outbreak of SARS, but if they had been allowed to speak then the public may have adopted mitigation measures much earlier.

"If the public had listened to this 'rumour' at the time, they would have adopted measures such as wearing a mask, strict disinfection and

avoiding going to the wildlife market" in Wuhan, where the coronavirus first emerged in December, the court said.

13:27 More details on Germany's latest case. The victim is a child of an employee at the same Munich firm where five people were infected, according to the state health ministry.

All of them are in stable condition, the ministry said.

13:21 Russia is reporting its first two cases. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said two Chinese nationals in the Siberian regions of Zabaykalye and Tyumen tested positive and are being held in isolation.

13:16 The European Commission has announced a €10 million ($11.05 million) research grant in relation to the virus.

"We are working to mitigate the consequences of a potential larger spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the European Union," said EU Research Commissioner Mariya Gabriel.

The fund should support two to four research projects, with work to start as soon as possible. It has launched an emergency tender process.

13:13 The German state of Bavaria has confirmed another case of the virus — this time a child.

13:11 German Research Minister Anja Karliczek said she expects a vaccine for coronavirus will emerge within several months.

"If we want to contain this illness then it is good if we have a vaccine in a relatively short time and we assume this will be in a few months," she said.

The announcement came after biopharmaceutical company CureVac AG and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) revealed they were working together to develop a vaccine against the virus.

12:09 Finnish airline Finnair has said it will suspend all flights to and from mainland China from February 6 to February 29. The delayed suspension is to allow customers and crew to be flown home. Flights to Hong Kong are to operate as normal.

12:06 Myanmar authorities turn back a China Southern flight from Guangzhou after a passenger was found to have symptoms compatible with those produced by the coronavirus. The passenger, a Chinese national, was quarantined in hospital on arrival in the commercial capital, Yangon. Two Myanmar nationals who arrived on the plane were also allowed to disembark, but the plane was sent back to Guangzhou with all others on board.

11:59 Hong Kongleader Carrie Lam rejects calls by medical staff to close the border with mainland China (see entry at 07:53)

11:29 French TV station BFM reports that the first plane bringing back French nationals from coronavirus-hit regions of China has landed in France.

11:01 The Chinese Embassy in Japan asks Spring Airlines, a carrier based in Shanghai, to bring home Wuhan residents stranded in Japan on chartered flights. The first is scheduled for Saturday, according to the embassy website.

10:55: Italian government declares state of emergency to enable faster action on curbing spread of coronavirus.

10:55 German military plane leaves Cologne for the Chinese city of Wuhan on a mission to evacuate more than 100 people, including dozens of German citizens.. The evacuees, who will arrive back in Germany on Saturday, will be kept in quarantine at a military site for two weeks, according to German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. He said the plane would also deliver aid to Chinese authorities, including 10,000 protective suits.

The German plane will bring the evacuees back to Frankfurt on Saturday

10:52 World Health Organization says there is a "huge reason to keep official border crossings open" to avoid people entering irregularly and thus not being checked for symptoms. WHO spokesman Christian Lindemeier said, however, that countries had a sovereign right to take steps to protect their citizens.

10:16 The Chinese envoy to the UN in Vienna says there are now 9,809 confirmed coronavirus cases in China, with 213 deaths.

10:11 Singapore says it is suspending entry to travelers who have recently visited China and also suspending visas for Chinese passport holders.

10:02 Saudi Arabia advises against traveling to China.

09:53 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says foreigners who have visited China's Hubei province in the past two weeks will be banned from entering Japan for the time being.

09:35 The president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China, Jörg Wüttke, tells DW that the business sector could face a slowdown in the first quarter of the year due to measures taken by companies and countries to combat the coronavirus.

09:30 England's chief medical officer confirms two cases of coronavirus in the UK. He says they are members of the same family.

09:16 A health official in Thailand confirms first case of human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus.

09:09 Oman joins the countries advising against nonessential travel to China because of the virus.

09:06 DW journalist Cherie Chan reports that Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam has announced a 91% reduction in the number of Chinese entering Hong Kong since border points were partially closed on Thursday.

Schools in Hong Kong have been suspended till March 2.

09:01 The World Health Organization in Uganda reminds the general public of the best ways of protecting oneself against the coronavirus and similar infections

.

08:49 Facebook says it will remove misinformation about the coronavirus from the platform, saying such content could lead to "physical harm." Among the false remedies being propagated on the internet is the suggestion that drinking harmful bleach cures the virus. Medical authorities have urgently warned against following this dangerous and potentially lethal advice.

08:37 Turkish Airlines becomes the latest carrier to suspend flights to and from mainland China. The suspension is to remain in place till February 9.

08:24 Mongolia says it is closing all ports of entry from China until March 2 to prevent the spread of the virus.

08:08 Pakistani authorities say they are suspending all flights to China.

07:53 Hong Kong professionals, including medical staff and flight attendants, hold street protests demanding that the government close off the border to mainland China to stop the spread of the virus.

06:47 Rwandair suspends flights to China.

06:45 How is it transmitted? What are the symptoms? And which precautionary measures are recommended to stop it spreading? DW explains all you need to know about the coronavirus.

06:25 Vietnam introduces temporary ban on issuing travel visas to Chinese tourists after confirmation that three Vietnamese nations had contracted the coronavirus from China.

06:15 South Korea's Health Ministry says the country's staple dish, kimchi, will not provide protection against the new coronavirus. During the SARS epidemic of 2003, in a bid to explain the country's relatively low infection rate, some South Korean researchers had said kimchi might have helped to ward off the disease.

05:57 Kenya Airways suspends all flight to China until further notice. Air France, KLM SA, British Airways, Germany's Lufthansa and the US' Virgin Atlantic have already stopped flying to mainland China. Other airlines have cut flights.

05:55 Japan urges its citizens not to travel to China unless absolutely necessary, joining the growing list of countries issuing such travel advisories. Japan had already advised against all travel to the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province. It has 14 confirmed cases of the disease.

05:50 Good morning and welcome to our live blog on world events connected with the coronavirus outbreak.

Authorities across the world have been implementing measures to try and prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 200 people in China and infected more than 10,000 since it broke out in China's Hubei province in December. The WHO has declared the outbreak a global emergency.

The United States on Thursday told Americans not to travel to China, while Germany has warned its citizens against traveling to Hubei and recommended postponing any nonessential travel to China.

Several airlines have also suspended flights to China.

