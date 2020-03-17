Coronavirus: German, US companies sign deal to develop vaccine

US drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech will immediately start work together on a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the companies announced in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Both companies have signed a letter of intent for the vaccine's distribution outside China and they will decide on financial terms, manufacturing and possible commercialization over the next few weeks.

Read more: Follow all the latest developments in our rolling coverage

"This is a global pandemic, which requires a global effort. In joining forces with our partner Pfizer, we believe we can accelerate our effort to bring a COVID-19 vaccine to people around the world who need it," said Ugur Sahin, Co-Founder and CEO of BioNTech.

Watch video 01:52 Share Germany nixes vaccine for US Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ZUQL US, Germany said to tussle over coronavirus vaccine

On Sunday, German media reported that US President Donald Trump was offering large sums of money to German scientists working on a vaccine. He allegedly wanted to secure exclusive rights to the CureVac company's work.

mvb/rt (Reuters, Global Newswire)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.