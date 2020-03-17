 Coronavirus: German, US companies sign deal to develop vaccine | News | DW | 17.03.2020

News

Coronavirus: German, US companies sign deal to develop vaccine

Germany's BioNTech is to use its drug development platform alongside Pfizer to find a vaccine for COVID-19. It comes after Donald Trump reportedly tried to entice a German lab to develop a vaccine exclusively for the US.

A researcher works in a lab

US drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech will immediately start work together on a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the companies announced in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Both companies have signed a letter of intent for the vaccine's distribution outside China and they will decide on financial terms, manufacturing and possible commercialization over the next few weeks.

Read more: Follow all the latest developments in our rolling coverage

"This is a global pandemic, which requires a global effort. In joining forces with our partner Pfizer, we believe we can accelerate our effort to bring a COVID-19 vaccine to people around the world who need it," said Ugur Sahin, Co-Founder and CEO of BioNTech.

Watch video 01:52

US, Germany said to tussle over coronavirus vaccine

On Sunday, German media reported that US President Donald Trump was offering large sums of money to German scientists working on a vaccine. He allegedly wanted to secure exclusive rights to the CureVac company's work.

mvb/rt (Reuters, Global Newswire)

