Coronavirus: German slaughterhouse outbreak crosses 1,000

The total number of people infected with the coronavirus at a slaughterhouse in northwestern Germany has risen to 1,029, up from over 400 earlier this week, according to officials.

The outbreak at the Rheda-Wiedenbrück meat processing plant, in the district of Gütersloh, near Bielefeld, was made public on June 17. The plant is run by Tönnies – the largest meat processing firm in Germany.

The factory has been closed for 14 days, following reports of the initial outbreak, said head of the crisis team Thomas Kuhlbusch.

Regional official Sven-Georg Adenauer told a news conference that there had been no "significant introduction of coronavirus" into the community.

A quarantine has been ordered for all 6,500 workers — most of them from Romania and Bulgaria — and managers at the facility and more than 3,000 workers have been tested so far.

A mass screening for COVID-19 went ahead at the site on Saturday and some 40 German soldiers have been brought in to assist with documentation and contact tracing, said according to Bundeswehr spokesperson Uwe Kort.

The soldiers speak eastern-European languages, said Kort, in order to explain the process to the employees.

Some employees working at the plant are still able to travel to work from home under a so-called "working quarantine."

No trust in Tönnies

Despite the increased testing program, authorities have reported difficulties gathering the addresses of employees.

On Friday morning, addresses of around 30% of the employees were still missing, forcing authorities to gain access to the Tönnies personal files on the night from Saturday to Sunday.

"The trust that we have in Tönnies is zero, I must state that clearly," said Adenauer, responding to events.

A regional lockdown

Armin Laschet, the state premier for North Rhine-Westphalia – the state where the plant is based – said he believes the outbreak can still be contained through a localized quarantine.

"Should this change, a comprehensive lockdown in the region may also become necessary," said Laschet on Friday in Düsseldorf.

The outbreak is one of several reported at German meat-processing plants. As a result, living and working conditions for employees in the sector have come under increased scrutiny.

