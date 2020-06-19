Coronavirus: German slaughterhouse outbreak crosses 1,000

The total number of people infected with the coronavirus at a slaughterhouse in northwestern Germany has risen to 1,029, up from over 600 when the outbreak was first reported, according to officials.

There has been no "significant introduction of coronavirus" into the community, reported the DPA news agency, citing regional official Sven-Georg Adenauer.

The outbreak at the Rheda-Wiedenbrück meat processing plant, in the district of Gütersloh, near Bielefeld, was made public on June 17. The plant is run by Tönnies – the largest meat processing firm in Germany.

The factory was closed for 14 days, following reports of the initial outbreak.

kmm.mm (AP, dpa)