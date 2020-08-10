Coronavirus: German schools face huge challenges as pupils return

With the end of the summer holidays, the number of new SARS-CoV-2 infections is rising again in many European countries, and Germany is no exception. But despite this, kindergartens, schools and educational institutions are being reopened, partly to take a burden off working parents, but also for the sake of children's welfare.

However, those involved in deciding this move — virologists, doctors, representatives of industry, politicians, teachers and parents' representatives — have very different ideas on how best to resume kindergarten and school operations. Because of this, there has been a failure across Europe in recent months to come up with uniform rules.

This is the case in Germany, too. Each German state is responsible for education within its borders, and rules for school operations after the summer holidays differ considerably among them — and sometimes even from one school to another.

Returning to normal – but how?

A consensus has been reached on the compulsory wearing of masks, physical distancing, hygiene precautions and fixed study groups as measures to reduce the risk of infection. But how this is to be handled in practice remains a matter of interpretation.

Watch video 02:23 Share German pupils return to school Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3gMUG Children return to schools in Germany amid coronavirus fears

The most important regulations at a glance:

Regular operation of classes

After the summer holidays, day care centers, schools and educational institutions are to be reopened in all German federal states. Face-to-face teaching is to resume in most cases. States are meant to come up with pragmatic concepts to minimize the risk of infection and to prevent school closures across the board.

According to the Standing Conference of the Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs (KMK), a body that coordinates educational practices at the national level in Germany, "regular operations" are to be organized "against the background of specific local conditions." In other words, the federal states must draw up the rules and regulations themselves.

Hygiene regulations

Schools have been instructed to develop comprehensive hygiene concepts. This includes making disinfectants available, cleaning sanitary facilities regularly and ensuring good ventilation in classrooms.

A lucky exception: Not all classrooms in Germany have functioning sinks

But although this all sounds self-evident and easy to implement, the reality on the ground is often different. For example, many schools suffer from a lack of space, with classrooms that are so small — or classes that are so large — that rules on distancing can hardly be observed.

What is more, many classrooms do not have functioning washbowls, sanitary facilities are often in poor condition, many windows cannot be opened for safety reasons and the respective municipalities lack money for overdue renovations.

Obligatory masks

Some federal states want the use of simple face masks to become mandatory at schools. However, rules vary on who should wear the protective masks and when.

Many states require the wearing of masks in corridors or rooms used during breaks, but not during lessons. In addition, primary school children will mostly be exempted from the rule because they are considered incapable of wearing the masks properly and because they rarely contract COVID-19.

Elementary school students are exempted from wearing masks because they have difficulties wearing them correctly

Other states, such as the most populous one, North Rhine-Westphalia, insist on compulsory masks at all schools. That applies not only in the buildings and throughout the whole school premises, but during lessons as well. There, the obligation to wear masks applies to pupils and teachers if they cannot ensure the recommended minimum distance of 1.5 meters (5 feet) between them.

Fixed groups

Wherever possible, lessons are to be organized in fixed learning groups to which particular teachers are assigned. These groups are meant to avoid mixing in everyday school life.

This is designed to limit the risk of infection and make it possible to isolate just one such learning group if an infection occurs within it. By identifying infection clusters and interrupting infection chains, a large-scale lockdown is to be prevented.

That's how things should be — but the reality in many schools is different

Although this sounds plausible, it presents schools with enormous difficulties. A high school, for example, is usually organized in a system of comprehensive courses. There are often not enough rooms or teachers to allow face-to-face teaching limited to small groups.

Watch video 03:35 Share COVID-19 closes classrooms Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3gTh4 Millions miss school as COVID-19 closes classrooms

Teachers' and parents' representatives are critical of the planned measures for a return to "normal operations." They advocate a mixture of face-to-face and online teaching. However, they also see a considerable need among many schools, pupils and teachers to bring digital teaching methods up to scratch.

Coronavirus tests

In many federal states, teachers are to be offered voluntary, free coronavirus tests before the start of the school year. In the opinion of the Virologists' Association (GfV), teaching staff should have continued easy access to tests after this as well.

According to the virologists, students with acute respiratory tract infections should also be given a coronavirus test immediately so that possible clusters can be detected early.

If there is a critical increase in new infections toward the end of the year that is partly due to the resumption of school activities, the virologists recommend an extension of the Christmas holidays, especially since "over Christmas there is likely to be a further increase in the risk of infection due to holiday-related travel and family celebrations."