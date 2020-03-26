 Coronavirus: German president urges European solidarity | News | DW | 26.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Coronavirus: German president urges European solidarity

Frank-Walter Steinmeier has appealed for countries to work together in the fight against COVID-19. The suffering wrought by the virus does not stop at borders, he said.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Thursday called for European nations to show more solidarity as they battle to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

"We must look beyond the next border fence," Steinmeier said in a video posted on social media. "The virus has no nationality, and suffering does not stop at borders."

He praised German hospitals for treating Italian and French patients to ease the health burden in those countries, but added that he would like to see "more such concrete solidarity in the European spirit."

Italy has so far recorded more coronavirus deaths than any other country, followed by Spain, China, Iran and France.

Read more: Follow the latest developments in our rolling coverage

Watch video 02:53

China: Worldwide Fight Against Coronavirus

'Our future does not lie in isolation'

Steinmeier warned against isolation and urged governments not to act alone to solve the crisis. Researchers around the world should collaborate to develop vaccinesand treatments, he said.

"The better politics, business and science work together, the faster we will succeed," he added. "Our future does not lie in isolation from each other, but in shared knowledge."

Steinmeier paid tribute to "the heroes of the corona crisis," from doctors, nurses, supermarket workers, to those who had simply reached out to help others. He also asked Germans to be patient, saying the social distancing measures in place could last "possibly weeks," and that "our solidarity is now existentially important."

Watch video 02:27

Russia helps Italy, EU fails to communicate its efforts

nm/rt (Reuters, AFP)

DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for it here.

DW recommends

Where did coronavirus come from? How long does it last on surfaces? Your questions answered

It's been a hot topic for months, yet SARS-CoV-2 still raises a lot of questions. Scientists are trying to answer as many of them as quickly as possible — here's what they've found so far. (22.03.2020)  

Related content

Coronavirus Belgien Brüssel Intensivstation im Krankenhaus

Coronavirus latest: Spain death toll passes 4,000 26.03.2020

Deaths from the coronavirus continue to climb as about a third of the world's population is in lockdown. Follow DW for the latest.

German president calls for solidarity in virus fight 16.03.2020

Frank-Walter Steinmeier urged residents to stay at home and avoid contact with others. He asked for people to abide by the restrictions outlined earlier by Chancellor Merkel – in a bid to slow down the coronavirus' spread.

COVID-19 - Boris Johnson

Opinion: Boris Johnson’s coronavirus meltdown 25.03.2020

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's handling of the coronavirus pandemic has been confused, flippant and downright dangerous. As DW’s Rob Mudge writes, he is clearly out of his depth.

Advertisement