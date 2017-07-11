Coronavirus: German president appeals to public in 'bitterly serious situation'

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called for solidarity and consideration over the Christmas period in light of the new coronavirus lockdown, in a speech in Berlin on Monday.

"The situation is bitterly serious: thousands of deaths in a week and a rate of infection that is threatening to career out of control. We cannot avoid restrictive measures. The facts are unerring and they are distressing," he said.

The president urged people to accept a different form of Christmas this year in order to protect others.

He said the tougher lockdown, agreed by state leaders and Chancellor Merkel on Sunday, "will succeed and must succeed."

According to the Robert Koch Institute, Germany is currently averaging 176 cases per 100,000 people per week nationwide — more than three times the level at which the government says it is no longer feasible to trace the contacts of people with COVID-19.

Altmaier: Renewed recession can be averted

Meanwhile, Germany's Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday that he is "relatively sure" that the country will not enter a recession again days before the new tougher coronavirus restrictions come into effect.

Speaking to the public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk, the minister said: "I am relatively sure that we will not experience a recession like the one that occurred in the spring."

His comments followed the agreement on Sunday between the chancellor, Angela Merkel, and the heads of the 16 German states to impose tougher restrictions in order to halt the rise in coronavirus infections.

Although the new restrictions are set to stay in place until January 10, Merkel's chief of staff, Helge Braun, talked to the broadcaster RTL/n-tv about his expectation that this would be extended.

"I consider a comprehensive relaxation to be very, very unlikely," he said.

Sense of urgency prevalent in Germany

DW spoke with psychology professor and member of the Leopoldina Academy of Sciences, Ralph Hertwig, about whether the new restrictions will succeed in curbing the rising coronavirus infection rate.

Hertwig was hopeful that the new lockdown would have effect as similar measures in countries such as France and Belgium which managed to bring their cases down from much higher levels.

He said that the plan's success lies "in our hands to some extent," and that if people and stick to rules, there is no reason why the slight lifting of restrictions at Christmas will necessarily lead to so-called "super-spreader" events as seen in the USA over Thanksgiving.

He also pointed to the increased awareness of the urgency of Germany's situation among the public as a reason to believe that the new lockdown measures will have their intended effect.

"Every three minutes [in Germany], a person dies of the coronavirus. And I think most of the population have understood that this is really urgent. And in fact, the support for the new measures is very high," Hertwig said.

