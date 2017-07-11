 Coronavirus: German military training sniffer dogs | News | DW | 06.07.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Coronavirus: German military training sniffer dogs

Sniffer dogs can detect explosives and drugs, but can they also detect COVID-19? The German military and a veterinary university foundation are working with various breeds of sniffer dogs to find out.

German military sniffer dog (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Gambarini)

German military sniffer dogs are being trained to detect coronavirus infections in human saliva as part of a joint study between the Bundeswehr, the country's armed forces, and the University of Veterinary Medicine Hanover, Foundation (TiHo). 

As part of the project, a group of 10 canines made up of sheep dogs, spaniels and retrievers are sniffing samples of infected people.

Read more: Dogs can sniff out COVID-19

Sniffer dogs can detect not only explosives or drugs by their molecular composition, but they can also smell various cancers and the hypoglycaemia of diabetics. This ability is what has motivated veterinary scientists to research the potential ability of sniffer dogs to detect the coronavirus at a German military K9 training center in the western German town of Ulmen.

"With a hit rate of approximately 80%, researchers in Ulmen are well on their way to successfully continuing the project," the dog training center was quoted by the German news agency DPA as saying.

The samples with which the sniffer dogs are being tested have been chemically rendered harmless. The question remains whether the canines can detect active coronavirus cases in human saliva.

"This must take place under very different conditions," TiHo doctoral student Paula Jendrny told DPA. "After all, we have to be sure that no one is highly infectious samples."

Watch video 12:01

COVID-19 Special: How humans drove rise of infectious diseases

DW recommends

How lab animals have fared in the coronavirus crisis

The current pandemic has impacted lab animals, with US research labs culling thousands of mice. Germany has coped somewhat better, but the situation has once more highlighted the contentious practice of animal testing. (01.07.2020)  

Coronavirus in German meat plants: Food minister calls for 'readjustment'

A spotlight is on the German meat industry following allegations of poor animal welfare and working conditions amid coronavirus outbreaks at meat plants. Food Minister Julia Klöckner has called for less "cheap meat." (26.06.2020)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Germany: A puppy to cope with the pandemic?  

Advertisement