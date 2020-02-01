Coronavirus: German evacuation flight from China carried two infected people

Two German evacuees from Wuhan were infected with coronavirus and are currently being treated at University Hospital in Frankfurt, the German Red Cross said in a press release Sunday.

A German Air Force flight on Saturday carried a total of 124 people from Wuhan to Frankfurt, including 102 German citizens.

The two infections were determined during tests at the Germersheim military barracks, where 115 of the evacuees were brought for quarantine.

The two new cases bring the German total to at least 10.

A bus carrying German evacuees from Wuhan arrives at a military barracks in Germersheim

Death in the Philippines

A 44-year-old Chinese man died in the Philippines on Sunday due to complications from the coronavirus, according to the Philippines' Department of Health.

"This is the first reported death outside China," World Health Organization (WHO) Philippines' representative Rabindra Abeyasinghe told reporters in Manila.

Philippine officials said the man was from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus in China, and had arrived in the Philippines on January 21.

He was hospitalized in Manila and isolated on January 25 after experiencing fever, cough and a sore throat. He eventually developed severe pneumonia and died after a week in the hospital. Authorities said he was infected before arrival.

"I would like to emphasize that this is an imported case with no evidence of local transmission," Health Secretary Francisco Duque said in a press release.

A 38-year-old Chinese woman who had traveled to the Philippines with the man was also infected with the coronavirus and is being quarantined at the same hospital.

Coronavirus deaths surge in China

Chinese health authorities reported 2,590 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the most recorded in a single day since the outbreak began. All of the cases were in Hubei province.

On Saturday, Chinese health authorities reported 45 deaths from the coronavirus, with 32 of the fatalities in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province. The newly reported fatalities bring the death toll of the virus in mainland China from 259 up to 304.

The total number of infections currently stands at more than 14,380, according to Chinese authorities.

The coastal city of Wenzhou, 800 kilometers (500 miles) from Wuhan, became the first Chinese city outside of Hubei province to enact movement restrictions. One family member from each household is permitted to venture outside every two days to buy necessities.

Beijing pulling levers

Chinese state media reported Sunday that the government will help firms producing vital goods get back to work as soon as possible following the Lunar New Year break. Non-essential sectors will be allowed flexibility in returning to production.

The government also said it would accelerate the construction of hospitals in Hubei province.

On Sunday, China's central bank said it would pump 1.2 trillion yuan (€156 billion) worth of liquidity into markets when they reopen on Monday to bolster the economy amid the outbreak.

The latest from around the world

More than two dozen countries have reported coronavirus cases outside of China. Ongoing measures include travel bans and evacuations.

US: A new coronavirus case was reported in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday. A man in his 20s had recently returned from Wuhan and was hospitalized. The US has already declared a public health emergency, introducing a mandatory quarantine for citizens arriving from Hubei province and barring foreign nationals who have visited China within the past 14 days from entry.

East Asia: Japan's Foreign Ministry said it would send another charter flight mid-week to evacuate Japanese nationals who are still in Hubei. Three new coronavirus cases were reported Sunday, with 20 now in total.

South Korea said on Sunday it would ban entry to foreigners from Hubei province. Officials reported three new cases bringing the total to 15.

Southeast Asia: The Philippines expanded its travel ban to include all foreigners coming from China, expanding an earlier restriction that covered only those from Hubei.

Singapore announced two new infections on Saturday, bringing the city-state's total to 18.

New Zealand

On Sunday, the foreign ministry announced an entry ban on all foreign nationals arriving from mainland China.

