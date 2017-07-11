Coronavirus: German daily death toll surpasses 1,000 for 1st time

Germany recorded a total of 1,129 deaths from coronavirus within the last 24 hours, reported the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases on Wednesday.

It is the first time that more than 1,000 daily deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in the country.

This is an increase from the previous record number of 962 deaths within 24 hours — registered on Wednesday last week.

The RKI also registered 22,459 new coronavirus infections within the same 24 hour time period.

The high daily death rate comes as Germany is in the middle of a second hard lockdown. Most stores, along with bars, clubs and restaurants are closed. Schools and daycare centers are also largely closed. The measures are set to remain in place until January 10.

Germany, along with many other EU nations, also began to roll out vaccinations from December 27, with the elderly and health care workers first in line.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn and RKI President Lothar Wieler are set to give a conference on the vaccine rollout on Wednesday morning.

The federal and state governments are expected to discuss further action on January 5.

kmm/rt (Reuters, AFP)