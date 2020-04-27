 Coronavirus: German court says keeping large stores closed is unconstitutional | News | DW | 27.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Coronavirus: German court says keeping large stores closed is unconstitutional

A German state court has ruled that it is unconstitutional to keep large stores closed because of coronavirus while smaller ones have reopened. The judges, however, declined to put a stop to the practice.

Bayern München Markt Coronavirus (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Steiner)

Forcing large stores to remain closed to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus is unconstitutional, the top court in the German state of Bavaria ruled Monday, but with judges stopping short of voiding current restrictions in place. 

The judges of Bavaria's top administrative court found large retailers are receiving unfair treatment compared to small shops. Since last week, stores with a floor area of less than 800 square meters (8,600 square feet), have been allowed to reopen as part of a gradual lifting of restrictions to public life imposed in March to help contain the spread of coronavirus infections. 

Read moreNo coronavirus restrictions: Forests more popular than ever in Germany

The decision taken by the German government and the leaders of all 16 German states to allow only small stores to reopen violates the principal of equality as laid out in Germany's constitution, the Bavarian judges ruled in an emergency appeal by a retailer who had stores that partially exceeded 800 square meters in Bavaria, Berlin, and Hamburg. The ruling only applies to Bavaria. 

The court "exceptionally" chose not to annul the ban on large stores reopening, citing the coronavirus outbreak and the "short duration of the restrictions, which end May 3, 2020."

The plaintiff had argued that the closings threaten the existence of their business. 

kp/stb (dpa, Reuters)DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Top German court: Coronavirus restrictions not grounds to ban all protests

A small, socially-distanced protest against coronavirus restrictions will now go ahead in the German city of Giessen after organizers received at least tacit support from the highest court in the country. (16.04.2020)  

Germany's top court overturns Stuttgart's protest ban

Germany's top court has ruled that coronavirus pandemic restrictions don't automatically outweigh freedom of assembly. Judges said officials must examine bids to hold a demonstration on a case-by-case basis. (18.04.2020)  

Related content

Deutschland Berlin Coronavirus Maske

Germany's new face mask regulations explained 27.04.2020

Where are people required to wear a mask in Germany and what are the penalties for not doing so? The answers depend by state. DW breaks down what you need to know about the new regulations.

BG Deutschland Corona Lockerung

Germany passes coronavirus aid package for workers 23.04.2020

As the coronavirus crisis in Germany is keeping many people out of work, the government has passed an aid package to help low-income workers and small businesses avoid economic meltdown.

Symbolfoto häusliche Gewalt

German states announce new hotline for male victims of domestic violence 22.04.2020

The coronavirus pandemic has seen a spike in reports of domestic violence in Germany. While this issue "predominantly affects women," two German states have announced a new hotline specifically for male victims.

Advertisement