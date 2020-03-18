 Coronavirus: Gaza faces worst-case scenario | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 18.03.2020

Middle East

Coronavirus: Gaza faces worst-case scenario

The coastal enclave is considered one of the worst-prepared places to deal with a severe outbreak of the coronavirus. UN agencies and human rights lawyers are calling for life-saving assistance before it's too late.

Officials carry out disinfection works as a precaution against the coronavirus (COVID-19) at Great Mosque of Gaza in Israeli blockaded Gaza City, Gaza

Where is the last place you would want to be in the event of an outbreak? Some would say Gaza.

The coastal enclave on the eastern Mediterranean is considered one of the most densely-populated areas and UN officials have described its health care system as a crisis waiting to happen.

Although public health authorities in the Gaza Strip have yet to announce a case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), observers believe it's only a matter of time as the pandemic sweeps across the globe.

"We are truly worried because the overall health structure in Gaza is already weak because of the recurrent conflicts and because of nearly 14 years [of] blockade," UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) spokeswoman Tamara Alrifai told DW.

Read more: EU closes borders to foreigners to halt coronavirus spread: What to know

A member of a Palestinian health team in protective gear disinfects a patient's bed at Beit Jala Hospital

In the West Bank, public health authorities have confirmed more than 40 cases

Looming crisis

The confluence of conflict and blockade has left local health authorities ill-prepared for an outbreak of the magnitude currently seen in other countries, with Gaza in dire need of disinfectants, protective gear for medical staff and life-saving medicines, according to the UNRWA.

The UN agency is charged with providing assistance and protection to Palestinian refugees. But funding cuts spurred by the Trump administration has left it in a particularly vulnerable position.

Given the situation, the agency has requested $14 million (€12.8 million) for emergency preparedness and response operations in anticipation of an outbreak.

"It really isn't much to ask for in the face of the possible humanitarian catastrophe," Tamara said. "We really hope that there will be no outbreak in Gaza, we truly hope it can be averted, but we know that being under blockade doesn't mean that the virus will not cross into Gaza."

Read more: Israel to use counterterror tools to track quarantine breakers

Watch video 01:41

Outbreak in Middle East is concerning: WHO

'Israel's responsibility'

But some argue that the responsibility for dealing with such an outbreak falls on Israeli authorities given their status under international law as the "occupying power," a term enshrined in UN resolutions but contested by the Israeli government. 

Earlier this week, international and human rights lawyer Shannon Maree Torrens penned an op-ed in the Tel Aviv-based newspaper Haaretz urging Israel, along with local authorities and the international community, to take responsibility for what she described as "one of the world's most at risk populations."

However, if Israel failed to do so, then neighboring Egypt would have to step in, for example, by providing passage to those in need of intensive care, Torrens told DW. But Egyptian authorities are also dealing with their own severely-underreported outbreak.

"For now the unfolding situation in Gaza is primarily Israel's responsibility," Torrens said. "Israel must focus on assisting with the testing of those in Gaza, coordinating with Palestinian leaders and providing health care to affected individuals."

Read more: Coronavirus: Is Egypt suppressing the true outbreak figures?

Transcending borders

On the Israeli side, some precautions are being taken. The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) of the Israeli Defense Ministry did not respond to requests for comment. However, COGAT civil affairs chief Colonel Sharon Biton said last week that his office and the Palestinian Authorities are "cooperating closely and effectively to manage the outbreak of the virus," including Gaza. Biton noted that the novel coronavirus "does not recognize geographic borders."

So far, Israeli authorities have donated 200 test kits and suggested they could scale up assistance in the event of an outbreak. Meanwhile, Hamas has closed schools, mosques and its land border with Egypt.

Read more: Gaza's youth stare into the abyss

  • A row of men wearing masks line up with their heads bowed while a man in blue scrubs, mask and headdress looks down to a body wrapped in a shroud.

    Coronavirus in the Middle East: Lock down or play down?

    Iran: Bearing the brunt

    With a high number of deaths and cases, Iran has been a regional epicenter of the outbreak. Several top officials have been infected and there are concerns the number of cases are higher than reported. The government has canceled Friday prayers but health workers have complained they are under-equipped. Iran has asked the International Monetary Fund for emergency funding.

  • The imposing black square building of the Kaaba sits in the center of the Grand Mosque in Mecca while a line of seemingly tiny men in green sanitation uniforms clean the usually busy floor of white tiles

    Coronavirus in the Middle East: Lock down or play down?

    Saudi Arabia: strict measures

    Saudi authorities banned international religious pilgrims early on, leaving the Grand Mosque's Kaaba in Mecca virtually empty. Other measures have involved sanitizing streets and mosques, closing schools and universities, an extensive travel ban and fines of up to 500,000 riyals (€120,000/$133,000) for people hiding health details. It has also locked down the Shiite-minority area of Qatif.

  • Hundreds of people stand close together in front of a big stone building, some of them wearing masks

    Coronavirus in the Middle East: Lock down or play down?

    Egypt: Travel restrictions

    In Cairo, hundreds of Egyptians tried to get certificates showing they have a clean bill of health after Saudi Arabia announced new travel regulations. Although Egypt has only detected a low number of cases, more than 100 tourists returning from the country tested positive for the virus. Officials have limited sermons to 15 minutes and cancelled large public gatherings.

  • A man wearing a Kippah and medical mask leans in to a crack in a large stone wall

    Coronavirus in the Middle East: Lock down or play down?

    Israel, West Bank: Shielding themselves from the world

    Gatherings of less than 100 are still allowed, leaving visits to the Wailing Wall open. But Israeli authorities have virtually halted air traffic in and out of its territory and tourists are required to self quarantine. The city of Bethlehem has declared a state of emergency, emptying streets usually teeming ahead of Easter. Israeli researchers have said they are close to finding a COVID-19 cure.

  • A hall for testing is lined with hundreds of well spaced apart seats. Hundreds in masks sit and wait.

    Coronavirus in the Middle East: Lock down or play down?

    Kuwait: Virtual lockdown

    As Kuwaitis kept their distance at this makeshift testing center, the country entered a virtual lockdown, with the entire workforce given a two-week holiday from March 12. All commercial flights have been suspended from Friday on, schools have been closed and gatherings at restaurants, malls and commercial centers have been banned.

  • Inside a makeshift wooden frame lined with plastic, a young man sprays down another with a small spray bottle.

    Coronavirus in the Middle East: Lock down or play down?

    Iraq: Coronavirus fails to dampen protests

    Iraq's protest movement has set up its own makeshift disinfection stations to counter the spread of COVID-19. Although Iraq is highly prone to the outbreak due to its proximity and close relations with Iran, protesters have been defiant, saying the government is the virus. Elsewhere authorities have closed major public spaces and religious institutions have cancelled gatherings.

    Author: Tom Allinson


