Coronavirus: France's Macron announces curfew for Paris and Marseille

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday that locals in Paris, Marseille and seven other cities will have to stick to a curfew from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

The restriction, which will come into force on Saturday and last for at least four weeks, will mean residents will not be able to go to restaurants or private homes during those hours.

Macron appeared on national television to reveal the fresh measure as France grapples with the outbreak that has so far resulted in more than 33,000 deaths in the country.

State of emergency

Shortly before the curfew was announced, the French government moved to reinstate a public health state of emergency in a bid to curb an uptick in coronavirus infections across the country.

The formal declaration was made in a statement by the government, adding that the pandemic was a public health disaster which endangered the well-being of the entire population.

France was facing "a health catastrophe," according to minutes from a Cabinet meeting that took place on Wednesday.

The state of health emergency is a legal framework allowing the government to take a stricter line on fighting the spread of infections.

On the brink

Meanwhile, French health authorities reported that the number of people currently in hospital with the coronavirus has risen above 9,100 for the first time since June 25, leading some experts to suggest the country's medical system is on the verge of being overwhelmed.

Earlier this year France declared a state of health emergency which expired on July 10.

