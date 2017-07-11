Coronavirus: France's Emmanuel Macron blames negligence, bad luck for COVID infection

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday blamed his COVID-19 infection on negligence and bad luck. He also urged people to stay safe as daily new infections in France are once again trending higher ahead of the Christmas holidays.

"I have a message for all of you: Continue to take care of yourselves. The virus can hit anyone. I was well protected and very careful," Macron said in a self-shot video message posted on his Twitter account. "Despite everything, I got the virus. Perhaps it was a moment of carelessness but also maybe bad luck," he said.

Macron left the Elysee Palace in Paris after he tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday. He has since been working in self-isolation from La Lanterne, the presidential retreat outside the capital in Versailles, a presidential official said.

The president acknowledged that he was working at a slower pace but was doing well and would stay focused on France's response to the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit.

"I am doing well. I have the same symptoms as yesterday: tiredness, headaches, dry cough. Like hundreds of thousands of others of you," Marcon said. "My activity is a little slowed down due to the virus. But I am continuing to take care of the priority issues like the epidemic or, for example, Brexit."

Macron's infection came in the midst of crucial negotiations between the UK and the EU over a post-Brexit trade deal as London is due to exit the single market at the end of the year.

EU leaders in isolation

The news of his infection caused alarm across Europe, with EU leaders and French officials Macron met over the last week canceling events and going into self-isolation.

European Council President Charles Michel and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who attended a conference by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development in Paris on Monday alongside Marcon, have gone into isolation.

Macron also attended a dinner at the Elysee Palace with French Prime Minister Jean Castex and dozens of political allies who are all isolating.

Critics have raised questions over the dinner, where the number of guests exceeded the maximum of six recommended by the government to sit at one table.

It is still unclear where Macron could have caught the infection, although officials suspect he could have contracted it at the EU summit in Brussels late last week where leaders had 20 hours of non-stop negotiations.

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic said Friday he had tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the summit.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Emmanuel Macron French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for the virus on December 17. Following the diagnosis, he canceled all of his upcoming trips, including one to Lebanon, and said he would self-isolate for seven days. French Prime Minsiter Jean Castex was also set to isolate after coming into contact with Macron.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Andrzej Duda Polish President Andrzej Duda tested positive for coronavirus in October, as the country was facing surge in new infections. Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalist Law and Justice Party, was "feeling fine" at the time of the diagnosis. The day before officials announced his infection, the number of new cases in the country of 38 million hit a daily record of more than 13,600.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Donald Trump Donald Trump, who once said COVID-19 tests were "beautiful," tested positive for the coronavirus, along with his wife Melania, soon after senior aide Hope Hicks also contracted the virus. The infection came less than a month before November's presidential elections in the US.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Ambrose Dlamini Prime Minister of Eswatini Ambrose Dlamini died at the age of 52 after contracting coronavirus. He was the first sitting leader to succumb to the virus.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Valery Giscard d'Estaing Former French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing died aged 94 on December 2 after contracting COVID-19. During his rule, he legalized abortion and brought the country high-speed trains. He also promoted cooperation among European nations, especially in tandem with the former West Germany, forging a strong rapport with Chancellor Helmut Schmidt.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Silvio Berlusconi The 83-year-old former Italian premier tested positive for the virus and is believed to be asymptomatic, his party announced on September 2. Two of Berlusconi's children as well as his 30-year-old girlfriend are also COVID-19 positive. The ex-premier tested positive after vacationing along Sardinia's coastline, where Italy's rich and famous have been known to flaunt mask policies.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Jair Bolsonaro Brazil's president, who has repeatedly downplayed the severity of the pandemic, contracted the virus in July. He was criticized for ignoring the safety measures recommended by health experts both before and after his diagnosis, including shaking hands and hugging supporters in crowds. His wife and sons also tested positive.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Boris Johnson In late March, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came down with a coronavirus infection that landed him in the hospital for several days. Johnson spent a week at a hospital in London and three nights in intensive care where he was given oxygen and observed around the clock. He was released in mid-April and credited hospital staff with saving his life.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Michel Barnier Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, tested positive for the virus in March. The top Brussels official sent out a tweet in English as well as French saying he was doing well and "in good spirits." He added: "I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team."

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Alexander Lukashenko Belarus's embattled President Lukashenko told military officials on July 28 that he had survived an "asymptomatic" COVID-19 infection "on his feet," days before his contentious re-election. The claim met skepticism given its timing. He initially dismissed fears about the pandemic as a "psychosis" and went as far as suggesting cures such as drinking vodka, taking saunas and playing ice hockey.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Jeanine Anez Bolivia's interim president Jeanine Anez announced on July 10 that she had the virus. "I feel well, I feel strong, I am going to keep working remotely from my isolation, and I want to thank all the Bolivians who are working to help us in this health crisis," the leader tweeted at the time.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Juan Orlando Hernandez The president of Honduras spent time being treated at a military hospital after falling ill with coronavirus in June. He received specialized care including receiving medicines via an intravenous drip. His wife and two presidential aids also tested positive. Hernandez left hospital in early July after his symptoms improved.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Alejandro Giammattei The Guatemalan president told local radio on September 18 that he had tested positive for the virus. The 64-year-old, who has multiple sclerosis and uses canes to walk, said his symptoms were mild. The government said Giammattei plans on monitoring his health and continuing official duties from isolation.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Abdelmadjid Tebboune Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was flown to Germany hospital for treatment after contracting the virus. The 74-year-old looked haggard and spent in his public appearance 47 days after testing positive.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Luis Abinader Luis Abinader, the newly elected president of the Dominican Republic, tested positive during his election campaign. He recovered before the July election and spent one week in isolation.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Jens Spahn German Health Minister Jens Spahn, who has led Germany's fight against the pandemic, tested positive for the coronavirus in October and had "cold-like symptoms." He went into immediate isolation and soon recovered. Despite a couple of self-isolation scares for Angela Merkel and other ministers, Spahn remains Germany's highest-profile political case to date.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Not an exhaustive list This gallery does not include all major politicians who have contracted the coronavirus. Others, such as Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, are just some of the other top politicians who have contracted the virus. Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier, Alistair Walsh



Trump wishes speedy recovery

US President Donald Trump spoke with Macron on Thursday and wished him a quick recovery from the coronavirus, the White House said.

Trump "wished President Macron a speedy recovery and quick return to his full duties" spokesman Judd Deere said.

"President Trump also extended his best wishes for a Merry Christmas to President Macron, his family, and the People of France," the statement said.

Trump is among the few world leaders to have contracted the virus. In October, he spent three days in a hospital where he required supplemental oxygen to breathe.

adi/ (AFP, Reuters)