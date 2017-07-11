Coronavirus: France to reimpose public health state of emergency

The French government declared a public health state of emergency on Wednesday as it tries to curb an uptick in coronavirus infections across the country.

The formal declaration was made in a statement by the government, adding that the pandemic was a public health disaster which endangered the well-being of the entire population.

France was facing "a health catastrophe," according to minutes from a cabinet meeting that took place on Wednesday.

The state of health emergency is a legal framework allowing the government to take a stricter line on fighting the spread of infections.

Late night curfew for Paris and Marseille

Later on Wednesday, President Emmanuel Macron appeared on national television to reveal fresh measures as France grapples with the outbreak that has so far resulted in more than 33,000 deaths in the country.

Those measures include a curfew between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. in Paris, Marseille, and seven other cities. The restriction, which will come into force on Saturday and last for at least four weeks, will mean locals will not be able to go to restaurants or private homes during those hours.

On the brink

Meanwhile, French health authorities reported that the number of people currently in hospital with the coronavirus has risen above 9,100 for the first time since June 25, leading some experts to suggest the country's medical system is on the verge of being overwhelmed.

Earlier this year France declared a state of health emergency which expired on July 10.

