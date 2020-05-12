 Coronavirus: Fourth large outbreak at German slaughterhouse | News | DW | 18.05.2020

News

Coronavirus: Fourth large outbreak at German slaughterhouse

Dozens of people have been infected with the coronavirus at a slaughterhouse in the state of Lower Saxony. The German government has postponed talks on long-standing complaints about the country's meat industry.

Processing of pork in a slaughterhouse

Another large coronavirus outbreak was reported at a German slaughterhouse on Monday. In the last two weeks, meat-processing plants have been the site of three other major outbreaks.

At least 92 workers at a slaughterhouse in Dissen in Lower Saxony have tested positive, the city of Osnabrück announced late on Sunday. Those infected and members of their households have been placed in quarantine and production has been stopped.

The German government's "Coronavirus Cabinet" was set to discuss changes to workplace safety regulations, with a particular eye on slaughterhouses. Concerns have been raised about the working and living conditions of slaughterhouse workers, where many of the employees are eastern European temporary workers brought in to feed Germany's appetite for cheap meat.

However, Monday's propsed meeting was postponed until Wednesday.

Read more: Opinion: Coronavirus highlights scandalous conditions in Germany's meat industry

Watch video 02:40

COVID-19 outbreak in German slaughterhouse sparks fears

Squalid conditions for foreign workers

Despite the fact that poor working practices and squalid living quarters of these workers, mostly from Poland, Romania, and Bulgaria, have been known for years, until these outbreaks no lawmakers have moved to changed these conditions.

In the past two weeks, meat-processing plants in the states of Schleswig-Holstein and North Rhine-Westphalia have also had to close after hundreds of workers tested positive for the coronavirus. Healthy workers have complained they are being forced to quarantine in their derelict living spaces without direction from their superiors about when they will be allowed to leave or if they are being paid during this time.

The Food, Beverages and Catering Union has called on the government to take this opportunity to impose "fundamental reform" in the industry and give new "crystal clear" regulations for slaughterhouses.

es/rt (AFP, dpa)



Opinion: Coronavirus highlights scandalous conditions in Germany's meat industry 12.05.2020

Foreign workers are forced to endure inhumane living conditions so that we can eat cheap meat. Politicians can no longer ignore what's happening at German slaughterhouses, says DW's Miodrag Soric.



Coronavirus latest: Lockdowns ease further across Europe 18.05.2020

Spain, Italy and the UK have recorded their lowest death toll in weeks. Restrictions are continuing to lift in Europe, with businesses and schools set to reopen. Follow DW for the latest.



Coronavirus breaks out in third German slaughterhouse 11.05.2020

A slaughterhouse in the western city of Bochum has identified at least 22 coronavirus infections among its employees. Over 200 employees at another abattoir nearby have tested positive for the deadly virus.

