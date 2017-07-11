Coronavirus: Former French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing dies of COVID at 94

Former French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing died on Wednesday at age 94, due to complications arising from COVID-19.

He ruled France from 1974 to 1981, and was hospitalized several times last month due to heart problems. Giscard d'Estaing died "surrounded by his family" at his estate, according to AFP.

He was known for his efforts to modernize French society, including allowing divorce by mutual consent, lowering the age of being considered a major from 21 to 18, and legalizing abortion.

Valéry Giscard d'Estaing also fought for the unification of Europe. He worked together with former German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt for a close Franco-German friendship. They laid the foundation for the common European currency, the Euro.

Giscard d'Estaing (left) with Helmut Schmidt in Bonn,1980.

The G7 meetings of western heads of state are also based on his initiative.

Affiliated with the Republican Independents, d'Estaing was elected to rule France at 48, and came into power after Gaullist rule. He lost his re-election bid to socialist Francois Mitterrand.

Giscard received many awards for his services to European unity. The honorary citizen of his birthplace Koblenz received the Aachen Charlemagne Prize as well as the Westphalian Peace Prize. In December 2003, the Académie Francaise accepted him into the "Series of Immortals".

