Coronavirus: First passengers disembark quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship

Passengers began disembarking the Diamond Princess on Wednesday in Yokohama. The cruise ship was put under a two-week quarantine in a bid to contain the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Passengers said on Twitter that they were given health check forms asking them for any signs of headache, fever or coughing, as officials continued to test for the coronavirus.

At least 542 of more than 3,000 passengers on board were infected with the virus, making the ship the site of the largest cluster of infections outside China. The quarantine was heavily criticized, with some calling the ship a perfect incubator for the virus.

Japan's Kyodo News reported that about 500 elderly people who tested negative would disembark first, in a process that could take up to three days.

Japanese soldiers were seen escorting some passengers while others took taxis and buses.

"I am a bit concerned if I am okay to get off the ship, but it was getting very difficult physically," a 77-year-old man told Kyodo News.

