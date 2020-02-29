 Coronavirus: First COVID-19 death confirmed in the US — live updates | News | DW | 29.02.2020

News

Coronavirus: First COVID-19 death confirmed in the US — live updates

US President Donald Trump has called for US citizens to avoid traveling to South Korea and Italy, while expanding a ban on travelers from Iran. Follow the latest from DW here.

Staff disinfect a train station in Daegu, South Korea

  • There are now more than 85,000 confirmed cases globally, with over 2,900 deaths.
  • The US confirmed its first coronavirus death in the western state of Washington
  • White House to impose added travel restrictions to Iran
  • Coronavirus cases in Germany have risen to 60

Read more: What you need to know about the coronavirus

All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT).

01:00 China has confirmed 573 new coronavirus cases on February 29, a rise of more than a hundred from the day before, when the number stood at 427.

00:20 Ireland confirmed its first case of coronavirus. The infected person was linked to an affected area of northern Italy.

23:10 The United States is set to extend its travel restrictions on Iran, as part of its containment strategy. Vice President Mike Pence said it would ban entry to foreign nationals who had been in Iran the past 14 days. 

23:05 A state of emergency has been declared in the US state of Washington, after a man died of COVID-19 and more than 50 people in a nursing facility were being tested for the virus.

23:00 Read how things unfolded on Saturday here: Coronavirus: Over 85,000 people infected globally 

jcg  (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)

