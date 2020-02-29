Coronavirus: First COVID-19 death confirmed in the US — live updates

US President Donald Trump has called for US citizens to avoid traveling to South Korea and Italy, while expanding a ban on travelers from Iran. Follow the latest from DW here.
All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT).
00:20 Ireland confirmed its first case of coronavirus. The infected person was linked to an affected area of northern Italy.
23:10 The United States is set to extend its travel restrictions on Iran, as part of its containment strategy. Vice President Mike Pence said it would ban entry to foreign nationals who had been in Iran the past 14 days.
23:05 A state of emergency has been declared in the US state of Washington, after a man died of COVID-19 and more than 50 people in a nursing facility were being tested for the virus.
