Coronavirus: Europeans crave normality but remain patient

How long will people put up with restrictions to their freedom of movement? What is going on under the surface of society? Bundestag member Marco Buschmann, from the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP), has said that he fears people, especially from the middle classes, might start rebelling if they are worried about losing their jobs or seeing their savings lose value.

He told DW that the restrictions on freedom were "justified at the moment" but that it was important to "work speedily to find ways of easing and eventually lifting the lockdown in a way that is medically responsible too." For him, the crucial question is: "How much risk is justifiable to return to a semblance of normality?"

Others have been more concrete with regard to when the restrictions should be lifted even if they do not necessarily share Buschmann's alarm. Carsten Linnemann, a lawmaker from Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative CDU party, said that the economy would be gradually powered up after Easter. He said that it was impossible to maintain a situation like now for more than two or three months.

From a medical point of view, virologist Alexander Kekulé thinks that it might well be possible to ease the lockdown after the Easter holidays. However, one of the the chairs of the World Medical Association, Germany's Frank Ulrich Montgomery, says that the earliest possible moment for doing this will be early May.

German population patient

The government refuses to speculate. "We're at the beginning of the pandemic and should not lift the measures too early," said Interior Minister Horst Seehofer at the beginning of the week.

The government has said that it will start thinking about easing the restrictions only when the rate of infections in Germany is doubling every 10 days. Right now it's about every five days.

Most of the German population does not seem to be desperate for the restrictions to be lifted. According to a Forsa poll, 88% of respondents approved three more weeks of restrictions. Half were even in favor of stricter restrictions. The poll did not ask whether people would agree to a considerably longer lockdown.

Stricter measures in Italy, Spain, Austria

In Italy, the European country that has been most affected by COVID-19 so far, the curve does seem to be flattening and there has been a decrease in new infections. Yet, few are asking for the draconian restrictions to be lifted too soon. Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said earlier this week: "We must not confuse the first positive signals with an 'all clear' signal'."

In Spain, which after Italy has the most infections in Europe, the restrictions have been tightened. Only people who work in "essential sectors" are now allowed to leave the house. Antonio Garamendi, chairman of the Spanish Business Associations Confederation, complained earlier this week that the new measures could trigger mass unemployment. "The government didn't even ask us for advice," he said, warning that there might not only be an "economic crisis but also a social one."

There will be no imminent return to normality in Austria either where people must now wear protective masks to go to the supermarket. An article in the Viennese newspaper Die Presse predicted that this "new normality" could last about a year. "Of course during this period, the country will not be able to operate in the emergency situation that it currently finds itself in."

Solidarity and humor in the coronavirus crisis Bear hunt With schools and kindergartens closed for weeks, kids can get bored. To keep them amused, thousands of Belgians and Dutch have put cute teddy bears in their windows — it's bear-spotting time! Many bears are registered on interactive maps so parents can plan their family outings along the route that has the most teddy bears.

Solidarity and humor in the coronavirus crisis The most vulnerable Elderly people are often hit harder by an infection with SARS-CoV-2 than younger people. To protect them, supermarkets in many countries are offering special times for senior citizens, allowing them to shop in relative safety.

Solidarity and humor in the coronavirus crisis Brightening everyday life Turkey has taken a different tack, imposing a curfew for people older than 65 or chronically ill — for their own protection. In the city of Mersin, 25-year-old Zulkif Cengiz has been playing a few tunes to pass the time for elderly people staying at home. In other countries, people sing in front of nursing homes, where residents are not allowed to have visitors to avoid infection.

Solidarity and humor in the coronavirus crisis Positive approach Many Italians have been confined to their apartments for weeks. Emergency measures are to remain in place until at least mid-April. But they haven't lost heart. Posters with a colorful rainbow and the slogan: "Andra tutto bene" ("Everything will be fine") are hanging in windows and from balconies across the nation.

Solidarity and humor in the coronavirus crisis 'Italy, we are with you' Solidarity still exists. In Beslan in southwestern Russia, people lit candles (above photo) to show their solidarity with Italy, one of the nations worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. In Paraguay, Poland and Bosnia-Herzegovina, buildings were lit in green, white and red. In China, a tricolored bus has taken to the streets whose handholds and seatbacks bear the words "Cheer up, Italy."

Solidarity and humor in the coronavirus crisis Hope on the horizon Switzerland is also sending a message of solidarity. True to the motto "light is hope," bright messages beam from the Matterhorn, that highly symbolic Swiss mountain. But "#hope" alternates with "#stayathome" — the call to take the pandemic seriously and not go out.

Solidarity and humor in the coronavirus crisis Let's pretend we are on holiday The pandemic cost Adas Vasiliauskas his regular job. Don't despair, the Lithuanian photographer thought. Instead, he used a drone to take snapshots of how Lithuanians are spending their time at home during the curfew. Looks like fun: sunbathing on the roof, exercising on the balcony, dressing up or dreaming of the next holiday.

Solidarity and humor in the coronavirus crisis Animals suffer, too Public life has also come to a halt in Bangladesh. For animals that feed on garbage and leftover food, it is a problem when people no longer go out to eat. Volunteers in the capital, Dhaka, have taken to feeding stray dogs. In Germany, the Animal Welfare Association has warned that pigeons in the cities face starvation.

Solidarity and humor in the coronavirus crisis Show appreciation Medical staff in many countries have been working at the absolute limit for weeks. Some Europeans stand at open windows and on balconies in the evening to applaud the doctors and nurses. Pakistanis wave white flags to pay tribute to the medical staff. But there is a more effective way of showing appreciation and that is by staying at home to slow down the pandemic.

Solidarity and humor in the coronavirus crisis DIY face masks All over the world, volunteers are sewing simple face masks. They may not necessarily protect the wearer from infection, but if tied properly over mouth and nose, they can help to prevent the virus from spreading. The masks these Armenian-Syrian women produce are distributed among the poor in Aleppo.

Solidarity and humor in the coronavirus crisis Fighting infection through art Helping by doing what you do best definitely applies to the RBS Crew graffiti collective in Senegal. With their works of art on walls in Dakar, they are showing the population how they can stem the spread of the coronavirus. Sneezing into the crook of your arm is one of the important rules for protecting others.

Solidarity and humor in the coronavirus crisis A sense of humor Reuben Ward sauntered around the US capital, Washington D.C., dressed up as a huge, scary Tyrannosaurus Rex. "It was an entertaining way to distract people a little from the coronavirus and cheer them up," the 29-year-old said. His message: Even if the situation is serious, you need to keep a sense of humor.

Solidarity and humor in the coronavirus crisis Sweet distraction In Germany, coronavirus-related humor tends to be linked to food. Check out the "antibody" coronavirus chocolates, cakes shaped like rolls of toilet paper and chocolate Easter bunnies complete with face masks. But it wouldn't be Germany if there wasn't something to complain about: Critics argue that the merchandise is in bad taste.

Solidarity and humor in the coronavirus crisis Toilet paper bonus Toilet paper is in great demand in many countries. A restaurant in a town in the US state of Minnesota adds a roll of the precious product to every take-out order over $25 (€22). "When the customers get their order, you hear a genuine laugh and that's the best thing right now," the owner told FOX 9. It's also a clever marketing strategy.

Solidarity and humor in the coronavirus crisis Clown or president? Reactions to the crisis are also satirical. Aira Ocrespo is not the only one to criticize Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for his lax approach to the pandemic. As the artist sees it, a red clown nose is the only facial protection the president wears against the coronavirus. Author: Uta Steinwehr



Sweden: Business as usual, almost

Two countries initially decided at the start of the crisis to follow a different path. Both the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his British counterpart Boris Johnson opted for a policy of "herd immunity." Instead of putting the entire population into lockdown the idea was to isolate high-risk groups, including the elderly and people with weak immune systems, and hope that a majority of the population would be infected and become immune. Schools initially remained open.

After a massive outcry and accusations that the governments did not care about the victims, the talk of "herd immunity" was dropped and restrictive measures were introduced. Right now, few people are calling for them to be lifted.

The one country in Europe which does seem to be an exception Sweden, where there is relative normality. Restaurants remain open, as do many schools. Though the government has imposed a ban on visiting senior homes, it is relying on the population's reasonable behavior regarding social distancing and self-isolation. Prime Minister Stefan Löfven has told his fellow citizens in his address: "We all, as individuals, have to take responsibility. We can't legislate and ban everything."

A question of trust

In Germany, even the loudest critics of the restrictions are reluctant to call for a set date for when the country should return to normality; they want this to be linked to medical progress regarding the virus. However, they do want the government to present an exit strategy.

The CSU finance expert and lawmaker, Hans Michelbach, has pointed out that both citizens and the business world need "clear prospects" and that it is important to develop a "procedure for rebooting economic life in a structured way."

Economic expert Volker Wieland has advised the government to be straightforward with the public and to tell it that "on the basis of certain criteria, we can see the situation moving forward thus…" He thinks that this would help create trust and stabilize the economic situation. Marco Buschmann from the FDP has also called on the government to communicate its political considerations in a transparent way. "If certain aspects are taboo, long-term damage will be done to the trust in the state and politics."