 Coronavirus: European Parliament votes on EU-wide response | News | DW | 16.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Coronavirus: European Parliament votes on EU-wide response

The European Parliament is meeting to discuss a joint response from member states to the novel coronavirus pandemic. A draft resolution seeks a uniform strategy for phasing out emergency measures.

An MEP in the European Parliament

Members of the European Parliament are meeting on Thursday to discuss greater protection for EU citizens in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawmakers, who are to attend the session online, will vote on supporting member states' health systems and a uniform strategy for the phasing out of emergency measures.

Follow all the latest developments with our rolling coverage

A resolution drafted ahead of the meeting criticized the behavior of EU members Hungaryand Poland during the coronavirus crisis.

The parliament's normal calendar of meetings is currently suspended amid the virus-related restrictions. European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel are heading the session.

Read more: Coronavirus: EU calls for coordinated exit plan

Watch video 00:56

Von der Leyen: 'Good neighbors speak with each other'

Members are set to cast their votes by email, with a result to be announced on Friday.

Nations ended weeks of wrangling last Thursday, agreeing on a €500-billion ($545-billion) emergency plan to help out struggling members.

  • Empty area around the Eiffel Tower (picture-alliance/AP Photo/T. Camus)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Paris on lockdown

    Activity on the bustling streets of Paris came to a complete halt after France announced a nationwide lockdown on March 17. People are not allowed to leave their homes, unless it is for a sanctioned reason such as buying food or visiting a doctor.

  • Brandenburg Gate (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Schreiber)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Germany's capital goes quiet

    Chancellor Angela Merkel on March 22 announced tightened restrictions on movement in Germany. The nine-point plan includes no public gatherings of more than two people, keeping 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) distance between people at all times and the closure of restaurants.

  • The Autobhan at Frankfurt Airport (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Probst)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Foreigners barred, borders closed

    In addition to limiting movement domestically, Germany has tightened restrictions on foreigners entering the country. As a result, traffic at the country's busiest airport, in Frankfurt, has seen a significant drop.

  • An empty London tube station (AFP/T. Akmen)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Britain urges social distancing

    The United Kingdom has closed all bars, pubs and restaurants to combat the threat of coronavirus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged all citizens to avoid all nonessential travel and contact with other people indefinitely.

  • Empty downtown Milan (picture-alliance/AP Photo/L. Bruno)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Milan: In the heart of the pandemic

    Over the course of the global coronavirus pandemic, its epicenter shifted from China to Italy. The country has seen an exponentional increase in infections and deaths. Italy has been on a nationwide lockdown since March 10. As of mid-April, the United States had recorded the most cases and deaths worldwide.

  • St. Peter's Square (Imago Images/Zuma/E. Inetti)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Vatican closes to public

    While an overwhelming number of coronavirus cases have been recorded in Italy's northern Lombardy region, Rome and Vatican City have also been forced to severely curb public gatherings. Popular tourist sites such as St. Peter's Square have been closed.

  • An empty Sagrada cathedral in Barcelona (picture-alliance/dpa/X. Bonilla)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Spain: One of Europe's hardest-hit countries

    The Spanish government first imposed a state of emergency on March 14 and has extended restrictions until at least April 26. Barcelona and Madrid have been particularly hard-hit.

  • An empty Hofburg in Vienna (AFP/H. Neubauer)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Infection rate slows in Austria

    Austria reported a 15% rise in confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend of March 21-22, far lower than its previous peak rate of 40%. The decrease comes after the government imposed drastic social distancing measures across the country starting on March 16. Austria began relaxing its lockdown measures on April 14.

    Author: Seerat Chabba


rc/rt (dpa, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

Related content

BG Deutschland steht still | Bahnhof München

Coronavirus latest: German easing of lockdown to start with schools on May 4 15.04.2020

Germany will reopen schools in early May and allow some of the currently closed retailers to open as well, Chancellor Angela Merkel said. Social distancing measures will stay in place. Follow DW for the latest.

DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Science unscripted - Daily news on COVID-19 15.04.2020

A bat didn't "cause" the coronavirus pandemic. We did. Listen to DW's science podcast for a different angle on the coronavirus — 5 minutes every day from Germany.

Papst Franziskus Messe Ostern Vatikan

Coronavirus latest: Pope mourns dead in Easter message 12.04.2020

Pope Francis has offered sympathy to those who weren't able to say goodbye to their loved ones. Meanwhile, Europe's elderly have been warned that isolation measures may apply until 2021. Follow DW for the latest updates.

Advertisement