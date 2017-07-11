Coronavirus: EU Parliament halts Strasbourg session amid case hike

The European Parliament on Thursday canceled the physical meetup of its lawmakers, set to go ahead in the French city of Strasbourg next week.
Instead, the session will be held via video conference.
The decision was made as countries across Europe posted record daily infection figures.
"I regret to announce that next week's plenary will not take place in Strasbourg, but will be remote," David Sassoli, the parliament president — effectively its speaker, wrote on Twitter in English, French and Italian.
"The situation in France and Belgium is very serious. Traveling is a danger."
"Strasbourg remains the home of the European Parliament and we will do everything we can to return," added Sassoli. The comment is likely intended to placate France.
The EU parliament has bases in the Belgium capital city Brussels and 450 kilometers (280 miles) away in Strasbourg, but since the virus struck the parliament has met exclusively in Brussels.
French President Emmanuel Macron has vehemently demanded the parliament return to the French city.
On Wednesday, France announced curfews in nine cities in a bid to curb the rapidly growing infection numbers in the country, although Strasbourg was not among these.
In Belgium, the cases per 100,000 inhabitants stood at 494, monitored over last week — one of the highest national rates in Europe.
Read more: Making sense of coronavirus infection statistics
Europe battles record cases
Germany, the Czech Republic, Italy and Poland's record figures on Thursday prompted the World Health Organization to speak up: "The evolving epidemiological situation in Europe raises great concern. Daily numbers of cases are up, hospital admissions are up," the WHO's Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge told a press conference.
The Robert Koch Institute, Germany's national disease control center reported 6,638 cases over 24 hours — exceeding the previous record of nearly 6,300 set in late March. However, testing in the country of 83 million has expanded greatly since then.
Czechia's Health Ministry said the country, with a population of over 10 million, confirmed 9,544 new cases on Wednesday — over 900 more than the previous record, set less than a week ago. The government says hospitals could reach full capacity by the end of October.
Italy, which was the initial epicenter during the first wave of the pandemic, recorded 7,332 cases on Wednesday —its biggest single-day jump in infections since the start of the pandemic.
Poland reported 8,100 new cases of COVID-19 — the highest daily number since the onset of the pandemic. The government is expected to announce new coronavirus restrictions later on Thursday.
The UK's health secretary, Matt Hancock, moved London's COVID-19 alert level to "tier 2," or "high risk," on Thursday.
Hancock said infection rates are rising rapidly in the UK capital and swift action was needed. The risk level entails closing bars and limiting social gatherings.
kmm/rc (Reuters, AP, AFP)
-
Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave
Germany extends list of cities under coronavirus clampdown
Munich became the latest major city to exceed Germany’s key coronavirus threshold. In the capital Berlin, authorities have implemented a nighttime curfew — the first in 70 years — in response to a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases. All Berlin businesses are required to close by 11 p.m. at least until the end of October. The number of people allowed to meet outside at night is limited to five.
-
Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave
The Czech Republic weighs national lockdown
The Czech Republic, previously hailed for its COVID-19 response, is now teetering on the brink of a second lockdown. A state of emergency has been in force since October 5. Face masks are compulsory and churches — where singing is prohibited — are limited to 10 people. Shopping centers have been instructed to switch off Wi-Fi to put off young people from gathering.
-
Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave
Spanish government granted exceptional powers
Spain’s Cabinet has ordered a 15-day state of emergency in Madrid to combat the rising number of coronavirus cases. The move allowed the government to enforce quarantine measures across the country, prompting protests. The measure came after the Madrid regional government had rejected calls from the national government to enforce stricter measures to control the epidemic.
-
Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave
Police go undercover in France to enforce restrictions
Bars in Paris remain closed after a sharp increase in coronavirus cases. Two additional cities, Toulouse and Montpellier, have raised their alert to the maximum level. On Saturday, France recorded nearly 27,000 cases — its highest daily tally since the outbreak. In Paris and its suburbs, police carried out checks to ensure bars were closed and restaurants were ensuring social distancing.
-
Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave
Despite surge in cases, schools remain open in Poland
Poland has rolled out new measures to curb the pandemic after reporting record infections for a fifth straight day, but schools remain open. People aged between 60 and 65 have special shopping hours every morning from 10 a.m. to noon. Wearing of masks in public is now mandated for everyone all the time. The country of 38 million has so far recorded 121,638 confirmed cases and 2,972 deaths.
-
Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave
Slovakia: No more than 6 can gather
In Slovakia, a maximum of six people can gather as of 13 October, though family members are an exception. Face masks are compulsory and all public events are banned, including religious services in churches. Fitness and wellness centers are shut, while restaurants are prohibited from serving meals indoors. This September 30 photo shows hockey fans in Bratislava protesting coronavirus measures.
-
Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave
Three-tier alert system goes live in England
The government has introduced a three-tiered alert system for coronavirus cases in England. The new system classifies all areas as either "medium", "high" or "very high" risk. Liverpool, in northwest England, is expected to be in the highest tier, which will see restrictions tightened, such as closing gyms, pubs, and casinos.
Author: Michael Nyantakyi Oti