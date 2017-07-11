Coronavirus: EU hasn't placed any new AstraZeneca orders

The European Union has not yet placed any new orders for AstraZeneca vaccines beyond June when the current contract ends, European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Sunday.

"We did not renew the order after June. We’ll see what happens," Breton told France Inter radio, adding that AstraZeneca is "a very good vaccine."

Breton reassured that the bloc was not closing the door to the Oxford vaccine. "We will have other orders," he said.

Two weeks ago, the EU said it has launched legal action against AstraZeneca for reportedly failing to respect the terms of its contract with the bloc.



Watch video 06:11 Share Can a patent waiver speed up the COVID vaccination drive? Send Facebook reddit EMail Facebook Messenger Web Whatsapp Web Telegram linkedin Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3snlt Can a patent waiver speed up the global COVID vaccination drive?

Pfizer-BioNTech more costly

Breton said he expected that the costs of the EU's recent major order for more doses of BioNTech-Pfizer vaccines would be higher than the earlier versions.

The uptick in costs for second generation vaccines was due to the extra research required and possible changes to industrial equipment, Breton said.

"There may be a little extra cost but I will let the competent authorities unveil it in due course," he said.

The European Commission said on Friday that the bloc signed a new contract with Pfizer-Biontech to receive 1.8 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines for 2021-2023. The EU said it hoped to cover booster shots, donations and reselling of doses.

Fears over rare blood clot link

Breton's announcement comes just days after Europe's medicines regulator said it was reviewing reports of a rare nerve-degenerating disorder in people who received shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Anglo-Swedish vaccine has been linked to rare blood clots that also appear with low levels of platelets (which help clots form) in the blood.

The UK's medicines safety regulator on Friday said most adults under the age of 40 will be given an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine due to the link with blood clots.

mvb/rs (dpa, Reuters, AP)