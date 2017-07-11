Coronavirus: EU hasn't placed any new AstraZeneca orders

The European Union has not yet placed any new orders for AstraZeneca vaccines beyond June when the current contract ends, European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Sunday.

"We did not renew the order after June. We’ll see what happens," Breton told France Inter radio, adding that AstraZeneca is "a very good vaccine."

Breton reassured that the bloc was not closing the door to the Oxford vaccine. "We will have other orders," he said.

Pfizer-BioNTech more costly

The commissioner said he expected that the costs of the EU's recent major order for more doses of BioNTech-Pfizer vaccines would be higher than the earlier versions.

The uptick in costs for second generation vaccines was due to the extra research required and possible changes to industrial equipment, Breton said.

"There may be a little extra cost but I will let the competent authorities unveil it in due course," he said.

