Coronavirus: EU apologizes to Italy for initial response

Members of the European Parliament are meeting on Thursday to discuss greater protection for EU citizens in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her opening remarks, European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen repeated an apology to Italy on behalf of Europe for its failure to do more to help at the start of the pandemic. "It is true that no one was really ready for this. It is also true that too many were not there on time when Italy needed a helping hand at the very beginning," von der Leyen said.Follow all the latest coronavirus developments with our rolling coverage

She said that, after a bad start, the EU has shown it is capable of solidarity. "The truth is that it did not take long before everyone realized that we must protect each other to protect ourselves."

"The real Europe is standing up, the one that is there for each other when it is needed the most...The one where paramedics from Poland and doctors from Romania save lives in Italy. Where ventilators from Germany provide a lifeline in Spain."

Reshaped budget

After the disappointing start, Europe's response was now the "most impressive in the world," she said.

"Europe has done more in the last four weeks than it did in the first four years of the last crisis," von der Leyen said, in reference to the debt crisis starting in 2009.

The 27-nation bloc is set reshape its next budget to concentrate on tackling the coronavirus and channel a larger portion of the spending into the first few years.

The German politician told EU lawmakers that the new 7-year budget, which comes into play from January, would be "the mother-ship of our recovery.''

"We will use the power of the whole European budget to leverage the huge amount of investment we need to rebuild the single market after corona. We will front-load it, so we can power that investment in those crucial first years of recovery.''

Talks on the budget have been blocked for almost a year. Some member states are unwilling to pay more to plug the roughly €75-billion ($81 billion) hole left by Britain's exit from the EU.

Criticism of Poland and Hungary

At the extraordinary European Parliament session, lawmakers will vote on supporting member states' health systems and a uniform strategy for the phasing out of emergency measures.

A resolution drafted ahead of the meeting criticized the behavior of EU members Hungaryand Poland during the coronavirus crisis.

The parliament's normal calendar of meetings is currently suspended amid the virus-related restrictions.

Read more: Coronavirus: EU calls for coordinated exit plan

Watch video 00:56 Von der Leyen: 'Good neighbors speak with each other'

Members are set to cast their votes by email, with a result to be announced on Friday.

Nations ended weeks of wrangling last Thursday, agreeing on a €500-billion ($545-billion) emergency plan to help out struggling members.

Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown Paris on lockdown Activity on the bustling streets of Paris came to a complete halt after France announced a nationwide lockdown on March 17. People are not allowed to leave their homes, unless it is for a sanctioned reason such as buying food or visiting a doctor.

Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown Germany's capital goes quiet Chancellor Angela Merkel on March 22 announced tightened restrictions on movement in Germany. The nine-point plan includes no public gatherings of more than two people, keeping 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) distance between people at all times and the closure of restaurants.

Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown Foreigners barred, borders closed In addition to limiting movement domestically, Germany has tightened restrictions on foreigners entering the country. As a result, traffic at the country's busiest airport, in Frankfurt, has seen a significant drop.

Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown Britain urges social distancing The United Kingdom has closed all bars, pubs and restaurants to combat the threat of coronavirus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged all citizens to avoid all nonessential travel and contact with other people indefinitely.

Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown Milan: In the heart of the pandemic Over the course of the global coronavirus pandemic, its epicenter shifted from China to Italy. The country has seen an exponentional increase in infections and deaths. Italy has been on a nationwide lockdown since March 10. As of mid-April, the United States had recorded the most cases and deaths worldwide.

Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown Vatican closes to public While an overwhelming number of coronavirus cases have been recorded in Italy's northern Lombardy region, Rome and Vatican City have also been forced to severely curb public gatherings. Popular tourist sites such as St. Peter's Square have been closed.

Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown Spain: One of Europe's hardest-hit countries The Spanish government first imposed a state of emergency on March 14 and has extended restrictions until at least April 26. Barcelona and Madrid have been particularly hard-hit.

Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown Infection rate slows in Austria Austria reported a 15% rise in confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend of March 21-22, far lower than its previous peak rate of 40%. The decrease comes after the government imposed drastic social distancing measures across the country starting on March 16. Austria began relaxing its lockdown measures on April 14. Author: Seerat Chabba



rc/rt (dpa, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.