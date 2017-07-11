 Coronavirus: Emmanuel Macron promises more support for students in France | News | DW | 21.01.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Coronavirus: Emmanuel Macron promises more support for students in France

French university students have protested against the financial and psychological effects of the lockdown. The French president has promised to allow a very limited return to campus.

French President Emmanuel Macron talks with students at the Maison des Etudiants (Student House) of the Paris Saclay University in Saclay, near Paris

Students say they are facing psychological and financial hardship from the university closures

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday pledged more support for students affected by university closures.

Students had protested on Wednesday against campus closures as part of coronavirus restrictions, calling for a resumption of in-person teaching. They rallied against the financial and psychological effects of the lockdown.

In response, Macron promised that all students in France would receive two meals a day for €1 ($1.21) each, and be given subsidies to pay for professional counseling.

He also called for some relaxation of closures, saying he'd ask universities to consider allowing students on campus for one day each week — so long as they could maintain social distancing. One change in this vein is already in progress, with first-year students to be permitted to attend half-size classroom tutorials starting next week.

"Given what your generation has already gone through, we cannot but take into account your right to some on-site presence, to exchange with your teachers, and to meet with other students," Macron told students at the Paris-Saclay University.

He said this would be "complicated," but that he trusted the universities could find a way.

Watch video 03:00

How the pandemic is upending young people's lives

Restrictions here to stay

However, he dampened hopes of lifting the lockdown entirely, telling students the COVID-19 restrictions would not be removed any time soon.

"We will have a second semester with the virus and many restrictions," he said.

He urged students to look out for each other and help fellow students cope with stress and depression caused by the restrictions.

"You need to take care of each other," he said, while acknowledging that students were deprived of the chance to make new friends and establish relationships.

Students are still affected by a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. nationwide curfew and fewer options for student jobs.

Scientists in France have called for the imposition of another strict lockdown, with the country facing a renewed rise in infections.

aw/msh (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Watch video 01:39

France's 6pm curfew takes effect

DW recommends

COVID: Schools are in lockdown and e-learning is a struggle

Germany is notorious for lagging behind in digitalization. Now, students have technical troubles as schools remain closed. But even countries with a better track record are having problems with remote learning.  

Coronavirus: India's insistence on holding exams torments students

Authorities are holding final year exams despite students' protests. A worsening coronavirus crisis in the country has put the students' lives at risk, with many of them having to travel to other cities to take exams.  

COVID-19 vaccination: France aims to make up for lost time

France plans to speed up its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, as it is lagging behind other European countries. The main problem is logistics. But there is another obstacle.  

Audios and videos on the topic

German schools grapple with COVID-19 crisis  

Made in Germany - The Woes of Generation Lockdown  

Advertisement