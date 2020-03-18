 Coronavirus drugs: Can antibodies from survivors help? | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 19.03.2020

Corona

Coronavirus drugs: Can antibodies from survivors help?

Aside from a Covid-19 vaccine, antibodies from recovered patients could provide a short-term "passive immunization" to the disease. A German immunologist saved thousands of lives with the method 100 years ago.

Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) (picture alliance/AA/A. Unal)

About 80,000 people worldwide have survived a Covid-19 infection. Their immune systems will have produced antibodies, which will help their bodies recognize and fight a repeat attack by the coronavirus. It's a natural defense mechanism.

But while we wait for a vaccine to prevent infection, or a drug to treat the sick, those antibodies could be used to help other people, too.

Those antibodies can be extracted from the blood serum of surviving patients, and then injected into other people. Those people should then develop a "passive immunity."

Read here: Coronavirus, cold, or flu symptoms: Should I see a doctor?

Advantages and disadvantages of serum therapy

A passive immunization functions like a vaccine, but it's not the kind of vaccine that gives you long-term protection. It's called passive immunization, because the recipient body hasn't actively produced any antibodies itself. And as a result, the antibodies it "borrows" will provide protection or help to fight an infection, but only for a short period of time.

Passive immunization usually lasts for a few weeks or months, after which those borrowed or donated antibodies get broken down by the host body within about 30 days.

Then you're back to square one.

The person returns to being at risk of infection by the same pathogen, because their own immune system has not been stimulated to produce its own, more permanent antibodies.

Nobel Prize for blood serum therapy

Passive immunization was first introduced by Emil von Behring, a German immunologist and serologist, in 1890. He developed it for diphtheria, a highly infectious, bacterial disease, responsible for the death of thousands of children back then.

Emil von Behring was awarded the first Nobel Prize for medicine in 1901. For his successes in the development of blood serum-derived medicines against diphtheria and tetanus, von Behring was hailed by the press as the "savior of children" and during World War I as the "savior of soldiers."

Emil von Behring

Emil von Behring is the pioneer of passive antitoxic vaccination ("blood serum therapy") and received the first Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine in 1901

Used against Ebola and bird flu

Serum therapy was used in 2014 at the outbreak of the Ebola epidemic in West Africa.

Four years later, during another outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a drug consisting of antibodies was used to treat patients and prevented the virus from spreading in the body. That's said to have reduced the mortality rate by 30 percent.

Researchers now want to use antibodies extracted from the blood serum of recovered coronavirus patients to offer a passive immunization against the new disease.

And the work has begun.

In February, a special clinic for serum therapy was established in Shanghai, China.

Watch video 01:20

Coronavirus: Researchers are looking for solutions

In Japan, the drug manufacturer Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. says it plans to obtain an antibody mixture called TAK-888 from the blood plasma of recovered coronavirus patients and use it to develop a new drug.

Takeda is also producing a drug called intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) for the treatment of patients with immune disorders. Experts say Takeda's approach is promising, as their drug consists of various purified antibodies. That means that researchers do not have to spend time and effort identifying the antibodies needed to fight diseases, such as the new coronavirus.

A Californian competitor, Vir Pharmaceuticals, has taken a similar approach. The American biotechnology company is testing whether antibodies obtained in 2003 from the blood serum of former SARS patients can neutralize SARS-CoV-2.

SARS and SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) are both severe acute respiratory syndromes, so there could be useful similarities in the antibodies.

Vir is collaborating with WuXi Biologics, a company in China, where the new coronavirus was first detected. The 2003 SARS predominantly affected southern parts of China.

Does serum therapy replace vaccination?

While drugs to treat patients with Covid-19, and vaccines to prevent infection are being developed, a fast-acting, stopgap serum therapy could be useful as a first aid for high-risk patients.

High risks groups include older people, around the ages of 70 or 80, and people with existing, serious conditions, and that may also include younger people.

Experts say an antibody drug could reach a large number of potential patients quickly, because it can be produced quickly in huge cell tanks.

But it will take a vaccine to slow and eventually stop the transmission of this new coronavirus, and labs around the world are currently working on that at full speed.

  • Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2

    Researchers and their self-experiments

    An oral vaccination against corona

    Courage, curiosity or complete hubris? Probably it is a mixture of all these things that causes many scientists to test their own inventions on themselves first. According to the Global Times, a Chinese doctor not only developed an oral vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 but also tried it out himself. So far without side effects.

  • Sir Humphrey Davy passed-out on a couch, surrounded by other people from the high society

    Researchers and their self-experiments

    Laughing-gas party with Humphry

    Scientific knowledge and private pleasure can go hand in hand. The British chemist Sir Humphry Davy experimented with nitrous oxide between 1795 and 1798. With the help of his self-experiments, he discovered not only the pain-relieving effect of the gas but also its intoxicating qualities.

  • A scorpion under UV light

    Researchers and their self-experiments

    Discoverer of UV radiation

    The German physicist Johann Wilhelm Ritter not only discovered ultraviolet radiation in 1801, but also invented the first battery the following year. Ritter was also interested in galvanism — a term applied to muscle contractions caused by electric shocks. The fact that he died at the age of 33 is said to have been due in part to the galvanic self-experiments with which he maltreated his body.

  • Sigmund Freud looking at a sheet of paper with writing on it (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Researchers and their self-experiments

    Freud on cocaine

    The Austrian psychologist and doctor Sigmund Freud is known as the founder of psychoanalysis. His methods are still used, discussed and criticized today. Less well known is that Freud researched the effects of cocaine during his time as a doctor at the Vienna General Hospital. Published letters show that Freud himself consumed coke for a long time and in large quantities.

  • A mosquito stinging a human

    Researchers and their self-experiments

    Death from yellow fever

    "I believe that I am on the trail of the true pathogen," wrote the American physician Jesse Lazear on September 8, 1900, in a letter to his wife. Lazear researched malaria and yellow fever. He confirmed that the latter is transmitted by mosquitoes. To study the disease, he intentionally allowed himself to be stung, fell ill and died 17 days after writing the letter. Lazear was only 34 years old.

  • John P. Stapp on a acceleration chair at Edward Air Forces Base USA in 1951

    Researchers and their self-experiments

    The fastest man on earth

    John Paul Stapp became known as the "fastest man on earth" because of his research on the effects of acceleration forces on the human body — including his own: He had himself accelerated on a so-called rocket sled up to more than 1,000 kph (621 mph) and decelerated completely in 1.4 seconds. It is the highest acceleration that a human being has ever voluntarily withstood.

  • Werner Forssmann, German urologist and surgical doctor.

    Researchers and their self-experiments

    Secret heart catheter

    Werner Forssmann was already considered a troublemaker during his medical training. The German surgeon was determined to prove that a long, flexible catheter could be inserted safely from the crook of the arm to the heart. Although his superiors had expressly forbidden him to carry out the experiment, in 1929 Forssmann was the first person to try it out — on himself. Secretly, of course.

  • A ceremony in memory of Ralph M. Steinman: Lesley Steinman, Claudia Steinman, Adam Steinman and Alexis Steinman the family of Nobel Prize winner in Physiology or Medicine Ralph M. Steinman of Canada, Nobel Prize winner in Physiology or Medicine speak at a press conference at The Rockefeller University in New York, New York, on 03 October 2011.

    Researchers and their self-experiments

    Nobel Prize winner — posthumously

    The Canadian physician Ralph Steinman fell ill with pancreatic cancer and underwent an immunotherapy he developed himself. According to his physician, this therapy was unable to prevent Steinman's death, but — contrary to the prognosis — could possibly have prolonged his life by over four years. Steinman died in 2011, a few days before the Nobel Prize was awarded, which he received posthumously.

    Author: Julia Vergin (fs)


