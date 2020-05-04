 Coronavirus: Does fasting during Ramadan raise the infection risk? | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 05.05.2020

Science

Coronavirus: Does fasting during Ramadan raise the infection risk?

Ramadan is a holy time for Muslims where they pray together, fast together and break the fast together. Fasting is a strain on the body, but does it also increase the risk of getting infected with the coronavirus?

A boy praying in a mosque in Sri Lanka

During Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting, Muslims abstain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset. After sunset they break the fast. There are about 16 hours in-between.

Normally, a healthy body becomes used to the change without any problems and switches to so-called starvation mode, meaning that it gets by with less energy intake while still functioning. Giving up food is, in fact, not such a big deal for the body; a bigger problem is the lack of fluids. Especially people who are ill need a lot of them, because fluids help the body to cope with illnesses or recover from them.

There is as yet no research on whether fasting leads to a weakening of the immune system, theoretically making it easier for the novel coronavirus to enter the body. After all, the coronavirus has created a situation that is new for everyone — including scientists.

Caution with preexisting conditions

However, people who have health problems must think very carefully about how far they can tolerate fasting, and talk to their doctor beforehand. The World Health Organization (WHO) advises COVID-19 patients to consult a doctor and possibly abstain from fasting this year. Ultimately, only a doctor can judge whether a person is too ill or too weak or whether the risk of infection is too high. 

Read more: Ramadan under lockdown: Muslims start an unusual month of fasting

Muslim patients perform Ramadan prayers at the Singapore Expo Convention Hall and Exhibition Centre, which has been converted into a facility for patients recovering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Singapore, April 24, 2020.

There will be no large meetings this year due to the risk of infection

Islamic religious communities generally advise people to postpone fasting if there is a life-threatening risk or the danger of delaying the healing of an illness. There will also be no large gatherings this year. The Iftar, or breaking of the fast, will take place mainly at home and in the family circle.

The exceptions

The elderly, sick and infirm, pregnant women and travelers are traditionally exempt from fasting. Women who are breastfeeding or menstruating and children before puberty also belong to this group and do not have to follow the normal strict rules during Ramadan.

Chronically ill people, for example, need energy to fight whatever disease they have. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), however, healthy believers can carry out Ramadan this year amid the coronavirus pandemic in the same way as they do every year. The WHO does not draw a connection between fasting and a greater risk of infection. 

Read more: Intermittent fasting: Is it worth the hype?

Not all fasting is the same

Fasting during Ramadan is different from many other forms of the practice that are used in a bid to lose weight, purify the body or detoxify. When breaking the daily fast after sunset, Muslims are allowed to eat and drink as much as they wish. This replenishes the body's reserves — until the next evening. So it is not a complete renunciation of food and liquid. 

Read more: How to stay healthy at home during the coronavirus lockdown

Sudanese men gather in prayers in a street in the capital Khartoum after breaking their fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on April 25, 2020.

According to the WHO, healthy believers can carry out Ramadan just as they do every year.

Fasting between sunrise and sunset can be easily bridged by a healthy person. The WHO also deals with the necessary health requirements for participating in fasting and has compiled a page with tips for Ramadan. There it says: "Healthy people should be able to (...) fast as in earlier years." The organization does not see any special risks and dangers from fasting or a need for any restrictions.

The problem begins in the throat

Researchers and doctors now know that the novel coronavirus can settle in the throat and multiply. This is the place where swabs are taken for tests for COVID-19, as it is here that the viral load is highest after infection.

The viruses can then spread further by droplet infection if people sneeze or cough. Keeping the throat moist — i.e., drinking a lot — was therefore a recommendation that many doctors gave at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, saying that it could make it more difficult for the viruses to multiply. 

Read more: Coronavirus: Are outdoor sports healthy exercise or a dangerous risk?

  • Sanitation workers disinfecting the area around the Kaaba in Mecca's Grand Mosque as a result of the coronavirus pandemic

    Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic

    Saudi Arabia: Great Mosque of Mecca, practically deserted

    It would present a major risk if vast crowds of Muslim worshippers flocked to the Kaaba at the Great Mosque of Mecca. This picture shows a handful of individuals who did come to the Great Mosque when Ramadan began –— though most of those depicted are actually cleaners.

  • A Muslim family prays before breaking their fast at a home during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan

    Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic

    Sri Lanka: Breaking the fast

    This Sri Lankan family in Malwana is breaking the fast. Sitting close together around an array of dishes, they pray, before enjoying their meal. By Europeans standards, this gathering would somewhat contravene social distancing rules.

  • A group of men keep a 2-meter distance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as they pray in a parking lot near the beach in Jaffa, near the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv

    Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic

    Israel: Praying, at safe distance

    It is being reported that in Israel, residents are taking social distancing very seriously. These Muslim men, for example, have gathered at a parking lot near Jaffa beach to pray — the markings on the ground help them keep a safe distance.

  • Bambang Suprianto, an Imam wearing a COVID-19 protective mask, reads the Quran which is being streamed through social media

    Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic

    Indonesia: Live streaming prayers

    Imam Bambang Suprianto from the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, is relying on the city's mobile phone and internet infrastructure to reach worshipers. Pictured here at Sunda Kelapa mosque, Suprianto is live streaming his Quran reading via social media platforms. Wearing a mask covering his mouth and nose, meanwhile, sets a great example for others to follow.

  • A sign that reads Ramadan Kareem is near the front entrance of the Masjid Al-Salaam mosque and Dearborn Community Center

    Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic

    US: Announcing Ramadan

    This sign outside Masjid Al-Salaam mosque in Dearborn Community Center, Michigan, reads: "Ramadan Kareem," which roughly translates to "may Ramadan be generous to you." The letters were put in place by staff at the center to announce the beginning of the Muslim holy month.

  • A boy looks up while waiting to break his fast

    Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic

    Sri Lanka: Looking skyward

    With mosque visits out of the question, worshippers can still pray in solitude. Sitting on a rug on a Colombo rooftop, in the Sri Lankan capital, this boy awaits the moment to end his daily Ramadan fast.

  • Imam Benjamin Idriz recites the Quran for a video message during the coronavirus pandemic

    Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic

    Germany: Quran by phone

    Imam Benjamin Idriz records a Quran recitation via smartphone to upload later. This photo shows him at the Penzberg Islamic Forum, a mosque inaugurated in southern Bavaria in 2005. This place of worship won an architectural prize — and even with this limited view, it's not hard to see why.

  • In this aerial photo from a drone, the illuminated roads and square around Istanbul's famous Galata Tower are seen empty

    Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic

    Turkey: Deserted city center

    This is Istanbul's Galata Tower in the city's Beyoglu district. Usually the area is teeming with people, yet with Turkey also fighting the coronavirus pandemic most people are avoiding crowds. Mosques across the country have been told to stay closed, despite Ramadan.

  • A muezzin recites the call to prayer at the Jame Masjid in Kathmandu

    Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic

    Nepal: Call to prayer

    Some things don't change, no matter the circumstances. Seen here is a muezzin in the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, reciting the azan, or Islamic summons to prayer. Throughout the entire month of Ramadan, the call will be heard several times a day, as always.

  • Muslim patients perform Ramadan prayers at the Singapore Expo Convention Hall and Exhibition Centre

    Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic

    Singapore: Exhibition hall turned COVID-19 ward

    This Singapore convention center is normally used for exhibitions and trade shows. But with much of the world's economic life having come to a near standstill amid the lockdown, this space has now been converted into a COVID-19 ward — complete with a special space for worshippers to pray during Ramadan.

    Author: Marko Langer


Indonesien Banda Aceh Baiturrahman Grand Mosque

Ramadan gatherings raise coronavirus infection fears in Indonesia's Aceh province 04.05.2020

Despite the threat of COVID-19, mosques in Aceh Province in Indonesia are still holding congregational prayers for Ramadan. Now experts fear that the province's mosques could be at the center of a new infection cluster.

Ramadan Moschee Bangladesch Dhaka

Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic 29.04.2020

Ramadan is Islam’s holy month of fasting, spiritual reflection and prayer. But how are Muslims adapting to the reality that many mosques across the world are shut due to the coronavirus lockdown?

Coronavirus - Ramadan

Ramadan under lockdown: Muslims start an unusual month of fasting 23.04.2020

Islam's holiest month is underway, but this year Ramadan around the globe is looking rather different. Muslims are expected to cut back on usual festivities and large gatherings to prevent further viral outbreak.

