Coronavirus digest: WTO seeks fairer vaccine distribution

The head of the World Trade Organization (WTO) chaired a meeting on Wednesday seeking to increase production of COVID-19 vaccines and to distribute them more fairly worldwide.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who took up the job in March, called a closed-door virtual meeting of producers, governments and others, focused in particular on inequitable access to the vaccines. To date, low-income countries have administered well under 1% of the roughly 700 million global doses.

Okonjo-Iweala said in her closing remarks that cross-border supply chain issues, export curbs and personnel shortages had reinforced her view that the WTO should play a central role in pandemic response.

"In the coming weeks and months, we expect concrete follow-up action. These issues are not easy, but the political will and engagement from the private sector displayed today, suggests it is possible," she said.

However, she highlighted disagreements over one of the more contentious ideas floated by South Africa and India, suggesting a temporary freeze on the intellectual property rights that would typically apply to such pharmaceutical products. It was the eighth time the WTO had discussed this suggestion with no breakthrough to date.

"We had useful exchanges on issues where some perspectives were different, such as on the future shape of vaccine supply chains, on the appropriate role for intellectual property protections, on issues of vaccine contract transparency - which was pointed to by many as an important factor in appropriate pricing and distribution and a critical part of access and equity," she said.

Here's a roundup of some other noteworthy COVID-related stories around the world.

Asia

According to reports emerging from Japan early on Thursday, an official from the governing party has said that cancelling the delayed Olympic Games — now less than 100 days from the start as it stands — could be an option.

Kyodo news agency reported the news, quoting a television interview with the secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party, Toshihiro Nikai. If rising COVID caseloads meant that "it is said to be impossible, we would have to give up," Kyodo quoted him as saying.

Americas

Meanwhile, in hard-hit Brazil, which hosted the 2016 Summer Games, the Christ the Redeemer statue was illuminated in the country's vivid Olympic yellow-and-green colors, marking 100 days until the Olympics.

Other words in Portuguese such as "discipline," "respect," "focus," and "courage" were also projected onto the statue overlooking Rio de Janeiro.

The display was supposed to be a reminder of how sport can inspire in the fight against COVID

In a more normal year, the Olympic torch would be on its way from Rio to Tokyo ahead of the Games. But this year, owing to the pandemic, the torch ceremony is taking place in Japan only.

Argentina implemented tougher pandemic restrictions in and around the capital Buenos Aires to try to curb a spike in cases. The measures including shutting schools and implementing an overnight curfew to limit social activity.

Europe

The Robert Koch Institute in Germany reported 29,426 new cases on Thursday and COVID-related 293 deaths. The national seven-day incidence rate rose, to 160.1 new cases per 100,000 people. The figures were a marked increase on the previous Thursday, but the RKI noted that testing volumes had dipped fairly sharply over the Easter period.

Global

As Muslims celebrate the holy month of Ramadan, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Wednesday that the pandemic could worsen in the Middle East and North Africa during the month of daytime fasting and evening feasting. Traditionally, people gather for iftar, the breaking of the fast, each evening after abstaining from food and drink during daylight hours.

Ahmed al-Mandhari, the Cairo-based chief of the WHO said a rise in infections and deaths had alreaday been noted int he region in the previous week.

"We are especially worried that the current situation may worsen during Ramadan if people don't follow and adhere to the proven social measures that work," he told an online news conference.

msh/rt (AFP, dpa, Reuters)