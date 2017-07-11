Coronavirus digest: WHO warns against 'vaccine nationalism'

Vaccine warning

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned that "vaccine nationalism" will only hinder efforts to combat the pandemic and called for vaccines to be used fairly and effectively.

According to Tedros, 78 high-income countries had now joined the "COVAX" global vaccine allocation plan, bringing the total to 170 countries, and the "number is growing."

He urged other countries to join by the September 18 deadline.

Corona-apps: Contact-tracing applicationscan sharply reduce the spread of the virus even when only a few people use them, according to a study conducted by Google and Oxford University researchers.

An app used by 15% of the population, together with a well-staffed contact-tracing workforce can lead to a 15% drop in infection rates and an 11% drop in virus deaths, the study said.

Read more: COVID-19 tracing apps proving to be a tricky business around the world

Watch video 01:36 Share Germany launches virus-tracing app Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3dpxA Fight Coronavirus: Germany launches virus-tracing app

Europe

Russia: Patients involved in early tests of a Russian coronavirus vaccine developed antibodies with "no serious adverse events", according to research published in the medical journal The Lancet.

The so-called "Sputnik-V" vaccine produced an antibody response in everyone who participated in the early-stage trials. Nevertheless, experts expressed caution, saying the trials were too small to prove safety and effectiveness.

Germany: Some 10,000 travelers returning to the southern state of Bavaria did not get their coronavirus test results within the required 48 hours, the state's Health Ministry has admitted.

Some are said to have waited up to a week.

This is the second time the state has run into problems with its testing procedure. Bavaria is the only German state that offers free tests for everyone.

France: Almost 9,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in France — a new daily record. Health authorities said that there had been 8,975 new confirmed cases and that more people were being hospitalized as a result of the virus. The surge in parts of France is partially due to increased testing. Around a dozen schools have also been forced to close.

Italy: Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalized and diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia after testing positive for COVID-19.

Turkey: Ankara has recorded the highest daily death toll since mid-May with the number of daily confirmed COVID-19 deaths topping 50. According to the Health Ministry, 53 people had died in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 6,564. Authorities have imposed nationwide restrictions on large social gatherings including weddings.

Asia

South Korea: Doctors have agreed to end a two-week strike after reaching a "dramatic compromise" over the government's medical reform plans, Prime Minister Chung Sye-Kyun said.

Around 16,000 intern and resident doctors have been on strike since August 21 over proposed reforms which include increasing the number of doctors, building public medical schools and expanding telemedicine.

The country, which saw earlier success in fighting the pandemic, has recorded nearly 21,000 cases and a death toll of 331.

Watch video 01:45 Share South Korean doctors' strike Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3hXNr South Korean government orders doctors back to work

North America

The US economy added 1.4 million jobs in August and the unemployment rate fell to 8.4%, the Labor Department said, a sign of the continuing recovery from the pandemic. At the height of the health crisis, US unemployment topped 41 million.

Canada also added 246,000 jobs in August.

South America

Brazil: A Brazilian state that has signed an agreement to produce Russia's coronavirus vaccine says it plans to conduct phase III trials on 10,000 volunteers at the start of next year. Approval for the trial will be requested of Brazil's health regulator ANVISA by the end of September. Doses will be imported for the tests.

Meanwhile, Brazil's total caseload topped 4 million, as the country reported 43,773 infections. Its official death toll stands at 124,614.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Keep your distance, please! These are the coronavirus rules as we know them: Keep a distance of 1.5 to 2 meters (5 to 6 feet) from others, observe good hygiene and wear a mask. But this does not do justice to the complex reality of how aerosols spread, researchers from Oxford and London (UK) and Cambridge MA (US) have now written in an analysis published in the British Medical Journal.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? This much? Or more? British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tried to show schoolchildren how it should be done. But what does his gesture mean exactly? Do his fingertips have to be 1.5 meters away from the fingertips of another person? That would be a reasonable interpretation of the regulations. But two arm lengths alone measure 1.5 meters, so distances of 4.5 meters or more could easily result.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Are sheep lengths better? The Icelandic Association of Sheep Breeders has established its own rules: Two sheep lengths are appropriate to avoid infection. One may wonder if face masks are also supposed to be knitted from real sheep's wool. This young shepherd in Senegal may be trying to find out how long a sheep is by pulling its hind leg. The Icelanders already know — exactly 1 meter.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Natural spacers Of course, this could also work. The standard length of a dog leash corresponds pretty exactly to the current coronavirus rules. Could it be a coincidence that a six-foot leash is usually prescribed for places where leashes are compulsory?

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Where does the 2-meter rule come from? The authors led by Lydia Bourouiba, an expert in fluid dynamics and disease transmission at MIT, writes that the rule is outdated. Two meters was the distance recommended by the German physician C. Flügge in 1897. Visible droplets that he had caught within this distance were still contagious. A 1948 study showed that 90% of streptococci coughed out in droplets flew no further than 1.7 meters.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Two meters are not enough The 1948 study was published in the American Medical Journal. It also showed that 10% of streptococci flew much further: up to 2.9 meters. If that were the case, perhaps the people on this lawn on the banks of the Rhine in Dusseldorf would be safe — if every other circle remained free. But wait a minute — we are not dealing with streptococci (bacteria) here, but with viruses.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Viruses spread via aerosols Viruses are much smaller than bacteria, so they can float around for hours and spread better in the air. This is why the researchers recommend that the distance between people should not be the only safety criterion but that other factors should be considered, too: How well a room is ventilated, whether people are wearing masks, and whether they are silent, speaking softly or singing and shouting.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Do not sing or cough Numerous studies have also shown that coughing can propel veritable parcels of viruses up to 8 meters through the air. Speaking or singing loudly also spread a lot of aerosols and droplets about the room. If, however, people only speak quietly, as in a library, and sit in the fresh air, safe distances can be smaller again.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? How long should I stay in the room? The duration of a stay in a contaminated room and how many people are in that room are also decisive factors when assessing the risk of infection. The researchers have used those factors to develop a traffic light model. The clear result: In rooms with a high occupancy, you should generally stay only for a short time, make sure they are well aired, wear a mask and speak quietly.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? No mask needed here Here, however, the traffic light of the UK-US research team would show green. Outside, people can be safe for long periods of time even without a mask, provided there are few people around, everything is well ventilated and no one talks much. But even so, will the distance between deck chairs being measured here be enough? Author: Fabian Schmidt



Middle East

About 30 coronavirus infections have been discovered at an officers' training school in Israel, forcing dozens of soldiers into quarantine, the country's military reported on Twitter on Friday.

Widespread testing was mandated after two cases came to light at the school.

There are currently 372 soldiers infected with the coronavirus, and 3,695 soldiers and employees in quarantine, according to the army.

The country has been seeing regular record levels of new infections in recent days. Wednesday saw it record more than 3,000 new cases for the first time.

Tougher lockdown measures are expected to go into place starting on Monday.

Watch video 02:57 Share Israel: A city’s struggle with the pandemic Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3gFQP Israel: A city’s struggle with the pandemic

Africa

South African healthcare workers gathered in Pretoria and Cape Town to protest against poor working conditions and corruption in the purchase of personal protective equipment.

The union leading the demonstrations, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union, has threatened that its 200,000 public workers will go on strike on September 10 if their issues are not addressed.

South Africa, Africa's worst-hit country, has recorded over 630,000 cases and more than 14,300 deaths.

Read more: Coronavirus: South Africa's social divide and economic woes exposed

Watch video 02:11 Share Invasive fish feeds hungry Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3hOx8 South Africa: Invasive fish feeds locals hit by pandemic

mvb/mm (Reuters, AP, AFP)