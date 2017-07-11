Coronavirus digest: WHO says restrictions put premature babies at risk

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that pandemic restrictions in maternity wards could have fatal consequences for premature babies.

In many countries, mothers are largely kept away from such babies for fear of infecting the newborns. However, keeping children and mothers together early in a baby's life has a profound positive effect on the child, and WHO said the benefits far outweighed the risk of the infection.

Newborns all over the world have "a right to the life-saving contact they need with their parents," said Anshu Banerjee, a WHO expert in maternal and newborn health. He added that this should not be denied due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A model calculation found that risk of death due to contact restriction was 65 percent higher than the risk of the child contracting coronavirus through such contact.

Americas

The number of people flying in the US reached its highest level since a year ago when the pandemic hit. The Transport Security Administration (TSA) officers screened 1.3 million people at airport security checkpoints on Sunday, the highest figure since March 15, 2020. "We remain confident that this layered approach significantly reduces risk and are encouraged that science continues to confirm there is a very low risk of virus transmission onboard aircraft," a spokesperson for Airlines for America, which advocates for major US airlines, told news website The Hill.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Czech Republic A state of emergency is in place in the Czech Republic, which is battling the world’s worst surge in COVID-19 infections. The government is enforcing new lockdown measures that seek to confine people mostly to their home districts. Earlier it had sealed off three border areas and reinstated border controls. The wearing of FFP2 or surgical masks in public areas is mandatory throughout the country.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Finland A state of emergency is in place until at least March 28. Finland has also extended the restrictions on entry into Finland until April 17. Stricter regulations for those entering Finland to take a coronavirus test at the border had already been prolonged until at least March 18. Bars and restaurants are expected to be closed nationwide for three weeks starting from March 8.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Sweden Travelers from most EU countries, and people travelling from non-EU countries who are exempted from the EU's entry ban, will have to show a negative COVID-19 test no older than 48 hours on arrival, or be turned away. These rules will apply until March 31. There is a ban on entry to Sweden from the UK, Denmark and Norway, apart from Swedish citizens and people who live or work in Sweden.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Denmark Non-essential tourist travel to Denmark is currently being warned against. Only people with a valid reason and a negative coronavirus test, no more than 24 hours old, will be allowed into the country. Denmark, which has been under a partial lockdown since late December, is slowly opening up, but most restrictions will be extended until April 5, including the closure of bars and restaurants.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Switzerland Switzerland's border with its neighbors and most of Europe are open. Arrivals from "high risk" infection areas are required to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival. There's a ban on non-essential travel from the UK and South Africa. Since March 1, all stores reopened, as did museums and outdoor sports facilities. Restaurants, bars and clubs are still closed. Ski resorts must follow certain rules.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Luxembourg Travelers from EU and Schengen Area countries can enter Luxembourg without the need to present a negative COVID-19 test unless they arrive by air; since January 29 a negative test must be shown at boarding. Non-essential travel from most third countries is banned until March 31. Non-essential shops are open, but bars and restaurants are closed in Luxembourg and there is a curfew from 11 p.m.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Norway Norway’s borders are closed to all but essential travel. A negative COVID-19 test result is required upon, entry while people from some countries have to take a test upon arrival. Everyone who does arrive in Norway has to register and quarantine for ten days. There are quarantine hotels at major entry points. Quarantine can be reduced to seven days subject to two negative tests after arrival.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Poland Travellers from non-EU countries can only enter Poland for essential travel. The borders are open to travelers from the majority of EU. All arrivals to Poland must self-isolate for 10 days with some exceptions related to work or residency in Poland. The country now also allows travelers with a COVID-19 vaccination certificate to enter without the need to quarantine.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Turkey All travelers aged 6 years and above will be required to show a negative PCR test result before they can enter Turkey and may be subject to health screening when they arrive. Turkey has currently banned flights from the UK due to the new COVID-19 variant. Shopping centers, markets, restaurants and hairdressers are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the week.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Croatia New measures temporarily restricting border crossing were introduced on November 30. However, some exemptions have been made. Croatia is following a traffic light system for travel restrictions and anybody coming from an EU country on the 'green list' can enter the country without any restrictions. That's providing they show no symptoms and haven’t been in close proximity to an infected person. Author: Susan Bonney-Cox



Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced that he would be replacing the health minister yet again on Monday. Cardiologist Marcelo Queiroga will be appointed in the coming two weeks, making him the fourth person to hold the position since the beginning of the pandemic.

"Mr. Marcelo Queiroga is much more knowledgeable on the health issue, he is going to take action to reduce the number of people who die from this disease that's been affecting the whole world," Bolsonaro told CNN Brazil.

Jamaica has become the first nation to receive vaccine doses from the COVAX initiative, to provide vaccines to middle and lower-income countries. “We are pleased that Jamaica is the first country in the Caribbean to receive vaccinations from COVAX. Immunizations have proven to be an undeniable success story in the public health toolkit, to combat infectious diseases,” said Health Minister Christopher Tufton.

14,400 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived at the capital city Kingston. By May, 124 800 doses are to be received.

Europe

Norwegian capital Oslo will close all middle and high schools, and will limit visitors to private homes to two people until April, said authorities. The government is also announcing strict measures for 52 municipalities surrounding the capital region, including the closure of non-essential shops and in-restaurant dining, although schools will remain open.

"These measures are on top of all the existing ones and, in summary, will be the most invasive measures introduced in Oslo since the start of the pandemic," said Oslo's governing mayor Raymond Johansen. Norway has a low infection rate, but is currently facing a third wave.

The Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas has tested positive for COVID-19, and said she will be self isolating until she recovers, in a Facebook post. Kallas, who is the first female head of the Baltic nation, said she was feeling well apart from a small fever, and had not developed any other symptoms.

Asia

China said it will give 300,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the United Nations' peacekeeping forces. "This is a further step to make China's vaccines a global public good, and also a demonstration of China's firm and continuous support to the UN and multilateralism," said China's ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun.

The statement also said that priority would be given to peacekeeping missions in Africa. India has also pledged 200,000 doses to UN peacekeeping forces. Both the nations are yet to specify the type of vaccine that will be given.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga received his first vaccine dose on Tuesday, making him the first Japanese government official to do so publicly. He is set to meet with President Joe Biden next month.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha also received his first dose on Tuesday. He is the first person to be inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine in the country.

tg/dj (AP, dpa, AFP, Reuters)