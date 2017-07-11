Coronavirus digest: WHO says restrictions put premature babies at risk

Many parents have been told to stay away from their premature newborns in order to protect them from COVID-19. However, WHO says that the benefits of physical contact far outweigh the risk. Follow DW for the latest.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said that pandemic restrictions in maternity wards could have fatal consequences for premature babies.
In many countries, mothers are largely kept away from such babies for fear of infecting the newborns. However, keeping children and mothers together early in a baby's life has a profound positive effect on the child, and WHO said the benefits far outweighed the risk of the infection.
Newborns all over the world have "a right to the life-saving contact they need with their parents," said Anshu Banerjee, a WHO expert in maternal and newborn health. He added that this should not be denied due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A model calculation found that risk of death due to contact restriction was 65 percent higher than the risk of the child contracting coronavirus through such contact.
The number of people flying in the US reached its highest level since a year ago when the pandemic hit. The Transport Security Administration (TSA) officers screened 1.3 million people at airport security checkpoints on Sunday, the highest figure since March 15, 2020. "We remain confident that this layered approach significantly reduces risk and are encouraged that science continues to confirm there is a very low risk of virus transmission onboard aircraft," a spokesperson for Airlines for America, which advocates for major US airlines, told news website The Hill.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced that he would be replacing the health minister yet again on Monday. Cardiologist Marcelo Queiroga will be appointed in the coming two weeks, making him the fourth person to hold the position since the beginning of the pandemic.
"Mr. Marcelo Queiroga is much more knowledgeable on the health issue, he is going to take action to reduce the number of people who die from this disease that's been affecting the whole world," Bolsonaro told CNN Brazil.
Jamaica has become the first nation to receive vaccine doses from the COVAX initiative, to provide vaccines to middle and lower-income countries. “We are pleased that Jamaica is the first country in the Caribbean to receive vaccinations from COVAX. Immunizations have proven to be an undeniable success story in the public health toolkit, to combat infectious diseases,” said Health Minister Christopher Tufton.
14,400 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived at the capital city Kingston. By May, 124 800 doses are to be received.
Norwegian capital Oslo will close all middle and high schools, and will limit visitors to private homes to two people until April, said authorities. The government is also announcing strict measures for 52 municipalities surrounding the capital region, including the closure of non-essential shops and in-restaurant dining, although schools will remain open.
"These measures are on top of all the existing ones and, in summary, will be the most invasive measures introduced in Oslo since the start of the pandemic," said Oslo's governing mayor Raymond Johansen. Norway has a low infection rate, but is currently facing a third wave.
The Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas has tested positive for COVID-19, and said she will be self isolating until she recovers, in a Facebook post. Kallas, who is the first female head of the Baltic nation, said she was feeling well apart from a small fever, and had not developed any other symptoms.
China said it will give 300,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the United Nations' peacekeeping forces. "This is a further step to make China's vaccines a global public good, and also a demonstration of China's firm and continuous support to the UN and multilateralism," said China's ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun.
The statement also said that priority would be given to peacekeeping missions in Africa. India has also pledged 200,000 doses to UN peacekeeping forces. Both the nations are yet to specify the type of vaccine that will be given.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga received his first vaccine dose on Tuesday, making him the first Japanese government official to do so publicly. He is set to meet with President Joe Biden next month.
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha also received his first dose on Tuesday. He is the first person to be inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine in the country.
