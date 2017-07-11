Coronavirus digest: WHO says Africa urgently needs 20 million vaccine doses

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday said that 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are needed in African countries within six weeks to make sure second doses can be administered within the recommended time frame.

"Africa needs vaccines now," said Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO's Regional Director for Africa.

The WHO emphasized the importance of maintaining the recommended interval of eight to 12 weeks between doses to ensure an 81% protection rate against COVID.

Additionally, the WHO said another 200 million doses of any coronavirus vaccine are needed in Africa in order to vaccinate at least 10% of the continent's population by September.

"Any pause in our vaccination campaigns will lead to lost lives and lost hope," Moeti said.

Only 28 million doses from various vaccine manufacturers have reached Africa so far, according to WHO data. This corresponds to fewer than two doses per 100 people.

Global

The COVAX global vaccine initiative on Thursday said it needs $2 billion (€1.6 billion) to boost COVID vaccine programs in poorer countries.

"We need an additional $2 billion to lift coverage ... up to nearly 30%, and we need it by June 2 to lock in supplies now so that doses can be delivered through 2021, and into early 2022," COVAX organizers said in a statement.

COVAX, which aims to provide vaccines to lower-income countries, is organized by the WHO and the Gavi alliance

"If the world's leaders rally together, the original COVAX objectives, the delivery of 2 billion doses of vaccines worldwide in 2021, and 1.8 billion doses to 92 lower-income economies by early 2022, are still well within reach," the statement said.

The initiative depends on donations from vaccine makers, and its supply was severely impacted by the COVID surge in India. The Serum Institute of India is the world's largest producer of vaccines by volume, and was forced to suspend exporting vaccines during India's surge.

COVAX said it is 190 million doses short of the amount needed by the end of June.

If not addressed, "the current, urgent shortfall the consequences could be catastrophic," the statement said.

Europe

Germany's Robert Koch Institute reported a further 7,380 COVID cases on Friday morning, and another 192 deaths connected to the coronavirus.

Germany seven-day incidence rate continues to fall nationwide and now stands at 39.8 cases per 100,000 people per week. On Friday last week, that figure was 67.

Asia/Oceania

India has again reported its lowest daily COVID case rise since April 14. On Friday, 186,364 new coronavirus infections were reported in India during the previous 24 hours.

On Monday, India reported just over 196,000 new cases, which was the first time since April 14 that daily new cases were below 200,000.

