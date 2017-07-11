Coronavirus digest: WHO puts death toll at 4 million

The global death toll from the coronavirus had reached 4 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday. The UN's health agency called on governments to be cautious in lifting measures aimed at combating the pandemic.

"The world is at a perilous point in this pandemic," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, saying the latest toll was an underestimate of the true number of deaths.

Ghebreyesus warned that sharp spikes were still occurring in some countries because of highly transmissible variants and because there was what he called a "shocking inequity" in access to vaccines.

"Variants are currently winning the race against vaccines because of inequitable vaccine production and distribution, which also threatens the global economic recovery," he said.

WHO crisis manager Mike Ryan said during a press conference that he thought "it's a moment for extreme caution right now."

However, although the WHO noted an uptick in infections worldwide last week, it said the weekly count of COVID-19 deaths dropped 54,000, the lowest level since October.

Here is a rundown of other coronavirus news from around the world:

Europe

Even as Germany allows people from the UK, India, Nepal, Portugal and Russia to enter the country without restriction, Health Minister Jens Spahn said it is unlikely that coronavirus restrictions will be lifted soon.

On public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk radio, Spahn noted that everything depends on the vaccination rate. Nearly 90% of the elderly will soon be vaccinated. However, he noted, those under 60 still require some persuading to reach an 85% vaccination rate.

Germany's public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), said on Wednesday that 59% of new infections in the country were caused by the delta variant by the end of last month. It also said cases were on the rise.

Over the past 24 hours, the RKI has recorded 985 new infections. On the same day a week ago, the number was 808.

The UK has recorded more than 30,000 daily coronavirus infections for the first time since January.

The spike is being attributed to the spread of the delta variant, which is more transmissible than other forms of the virus.

Despite the increase, the government says it is still aiming to lift all remaining lockdown restrictions in England on July

19.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid says cases could hit a daily high of 100,000 this summer — a level of infection that has not been seen in previous waves of the pandemic. The government is hoping that the high vaccination rate in the UK will help prevent hospitalizations and deaths, however.

France is seeing a renewed rise in coronavirus infections because of the delta variant, according to government spokesperson Gabriel Attal.

He said the variant was thought to have caused more than 40% of new infections, double the proportion last week.

Nonetheless, confirmed cases in the country remain relatively low at about 2,300 a day. During the March-April peak, there were more than 35,000 daily infections.

North America

In the United States, the Denver Zoo will begin vaccinating some of its animals for COVID-19 as early as next week with primates and carnivores first on the list to get a jab.

The veterinary vaccine, which is formulated primarily for mammals, is being developed separately from those for human use.

Transmission is rare between humans and other species, but there have been several documented cases of COVID-19 in large cats, monkeys and certain rodent populations.

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus Better keep your distance in case of COVID That's how to do it: If humans have COVID-19, dogs had better cuddle with their stuffed animals. Researchers from Utrecht in the Netherlands took nasal swabs and blood samples from 48 cats and 54 dogs whose owners had contracted COVID-19 in the last 200 days. Lo and behold, they found the virus in 17.4% of cases. Of the animals, 4.2% also showed symptoms.

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus Animals can get sick, too About a quarter of the animals that had been infected were also sick. Although the course of the illness was mild in most of the animals, three were considered to be severe. Nevertheless, medical experts are not very concerned. They say pets do not play an important role in the pandemic. The biggest risk is human-to-human transmission.

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus To pet, or not to pet? The fact that cats can become infected with coronaviruses has been known since March 2020. At that time, the Veterinary Research Institute in Harbin, China, had shown for the first time that the novel coronavirus can replicate in cats. The house tigers can also pass on the virus to other felines, but not very easily, said veterinarian Hualan Chen at the time.

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus Don't worry But cat owners shouldn't panic. Felines quickly form antibodies to the virus, so they aren't contagious for very long. Anyone who is acutely ill with COVID-19 should temporarily restrict outdoor access for domestic cats. Healthy people should wash their hands thoroughly after petting strange animals.

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus Who's infecting whom? Should this pet pig keep a safe distance from the dog when walking in Rome? That question may now also have to be reassessed. Pigs hardly come into question as carriers of the coronavirus, the Harbin veterinarians argued in 2020. But at that time they had also cleared dogs of suspicion. Does that still apply?

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus When humans are a threat Nadia, a four-year-old Malaysian tiger, was one of the first big cats to be detected with the virus in 2020 — at a New York zoo. "It is, to our knowledge, the first time a wild animal has contracted COVID-19 from a human," the zoo's chief veterinarian told National Geographic magazine.

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus Have bats been wrongly accused? It is thought that the virus originated in the wild. So far, bats are considered the most likely first carriers of SARS-CoV-2. However, veterinarians assume there must have been another species as an intermediate host between them and humans in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. Only which species this could be is unclear.

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus The prime suspect This racoon dog is a known carrier of the SARS viruses. German virologist Christian Drosten spoke about the species being a potential virus carrier. "Racoon dogs are trapped on a large scale in China or bred on farms for their fur," he said. For Drosten, the racoon dog is clearly the prime suspect.

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus Or perhaps this little suspect? Pangolins are also under suspicion for transmitting the virus. Researchers from Hong Kong, China and Australia have detected a virus in a Malaysian Pangolin that shows stunning similarities to SARS-CoV-2.

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus Quarantine for ferrets Hualan Chen also experimented with ferrets. The result: SARS-CoV-2 can multiply in the scratchy martens in the same way as in cats. Transmission between animals occurs as droplet infections. At the end of 2020, tens of thousands of martens had to be killed in various fur farms worldwide because the animals had become infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus Are chickens a danger to humans? Experts have given the all-clear for people who handle poultry, such as this trader in Wuhan, China, where scientists believe the first case of the virus emerged in 2019. Humans have nothing to worry about, as chickens are practically immune to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as are ducks and other bird species. Author: Fabian Schmidt



Asia-Pacific

Turkmenistan is making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all residents aged 18 and over. The secretive ex-Soviet state in Central Asia, which hasn't officially reported any cases of the disease, has approved several coronavirus vaccines, including the Russian-made Sputnik V shot and CoronaVac from China.

Japan's government is considering banning spectators from all events at this month's Olympics, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The paper said officials are concerned about the spread of the coronavirus.

Organizers have already banned overseas spectators and set a cap on domestic spectators at 50% of capacity, up to 10,000 people, to contain a lingering outbreak of infections.

The Mainichi, citing sources within the government, said stopping even local fans from attending was considered the least risky option.

New Zealand medical regulators have approved the use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine and the country is ready to buy 2 million doses. Earlier in the year, New Zealand approved the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine. The country, which has been praised for its handling of the pandemic, will mainly use the German-developed jab to vaccinate the population of 5 million.

Australia is sending ventilators, 2.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and other medical supplies to Indonesia as the Asian country recorded a daily toll of more than 1,000 COVID-19-related deaths for the first time on Wednesday.

Indonesia has now registered almost 2.4 million confirmed infections, according to its Health Ministry. Its COVID-related death toll stands at 62,908.

