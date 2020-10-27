Coronavirus digest: WHO chief warns against 'pandemic fatigue'

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned against "pandemic fatigue" as cases spike worldwide, especially in the northern hemisphere.

"Working from home, children being schooled remotely, not being able to celebrate milestones with friends and family or not being there to mourn loved ones — it's tough and the fatigue is real," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday. But, he said, "we cannot give up … Leaders must balance the disruption to lives and livelihoods with the need to protect health workers and health systems as intensive care fills up."

Ghebreyesus also warned against the politicization of the pandemic.

He said, "where there has been political division at the national level; where there has been blatant disrespect for science and health professionals, confusion has spread and cases and deaths have mounted."

Here's a roundup of major developments around the world:

Europe

In Germany, the number of confirmed coronavirus infections increased by 11,409 to 449,275, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday. The reported death toll rose by 42 to 10,098, the tally showed.

In the UK, antibodies against the novel coronavirus fell over the summer, according to new research released on Tuesday.

Scientists at the Imperial College London found that antibody prevalence fell from 6% of the population at the end of June to 4.4% in September, suggesting immunity might not be enduring.

Watch video 01:45 Share Am I immune to COVID-19? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3jfvx Am I immune to COVID-19?

The findings were released as a pre-print paper and have not yet been peer-reviewed.

Those who were asymptomatic had a stronger decline in antibodies as compared to healthcare workers and those whose infection was confirmed with a PCR test.

Wendy Barclay, Head of Department of Infectious Disease at the college, said the decrease in antibodies did not necessarily have implications for the efficacy of a potential vaccine.

"A good vaccine may well be better than natural immunity," said Barclay.

Americas

American baseball league Major League Baseball (MLB) Commissioner Rob Manfred said the clubs have amassed $8.3 billion (€7 billion) in debt due to the effects of the coronavirus.

"The economic losses (this season) have been devastating for the industry," said Manfred.

The 2020 MLB regular season was slashed from 162 games to just 60 due to the virus, with no fans in attendance at any of those games. Attendees have only been allowed back into ballparks in limited numbers for the National League Championship Series and the ongoing World Series championship between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays.

Manfred was concerned about the future of the league, saying "it's going to be difficult for the industry to weather another year where we don't have fans in the ballpark and have other limitations on how much we can't play and how we can play."

Oceania

Melbourne, which was considered the epicenter of Australia's second wave of the pandemic, has seen two straight days without a new case.

This is the first time the city has recorded no new cases in 48 hours since March. The city had been under intense lockdown restrictions in recent weeks, including an overnight curfew, stay-at-home orders, and the closure of non-essential businesses.

There were more than 700 daily cases in the state of Victoria in August. There are now just 87 active cases in the entire state.

Some restrictions were lifted, including allowing restaurants and retail stores to re-open. But gyms and travel restrictions between the city and regional parts of the state will not be lifted until next month.

Watch video 02:07 Share Melbourne under 6-week lockdown Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ewvI Six-week lockdown imposed on Australia's Melbourne

World

Long-term exposure to air pollution may be linked to 15% of the more than 1 million worldwide deaths to COVID-19. That is according to research recently published in the journal Cardiovascular Research.

The research, conducted by German and Cypriot experts, looked at health and disease data in the US and China regarding air pollution, and combined it with satellite data of global exposure to microscopic particles and ground-based pollution.

In East Asia, with some of the worst pollution, the authors said that 27% of COVID deaths could be attributed to poor air quality. That number was 19% in Europe and 17% in North America.

The authors of the article stressed that attributing COVID-19 deaths to air pollution did not mean that air pollution was itself contributing to the deaths but could be a co-factor.

kbd/sri (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)