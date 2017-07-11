Coronavirus digest: WHO approves Regeneron drug cocktail for treatment

The WHO announced Friday it was recommending a cocktail of monoclonal antibodies manufactured by the US biotech firm Regeneron and marketed by Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche to treat COVID-19 in certain patients.

The combination of two drugs, the monoclonal antibodies casirivimab and indevimab, bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, neutralizing the virus and preventing it from infecting more cells. It is only the third treatment to be approved for treatment of COVID-19 by the WHO.

The cocktail, marketed as REGEN-COV in the US and Ronapreve elsewhere, was recommended only for certain patients, namely those who had a previous illness or are at risk of falling seriously ill from COVID-19 and facing time in intensive care.

"For all other COVID-19 patients, any benefits of this antibody treatment are unlikely to be meaningful," the WHO said.

Publishing in the British Journal of Medicine, the UN health body cited data from a large British study and three trials are not peer reviewed yet. The drug cocktail gained attention worldwide when physicians at Walter Reed Medical Center gave it to then US President Donald Trump when he had COVID-19.

The WHO was joined by Doctors Without Borders in expressing concerns about the high cost of the treatment.

Global public health will depend on pharmaceutical manufacturers and governments working together to bring costs down, especially in the developing world, the UN health agency said, adding other agencies were involved in talks with Roche.

Doctors Without Borders said Regeneron has filed patent applications in at least 11 impoverished nations.

Japan was first to authorize its use last July. The EU, US, India, Switzerland and Canada have already approved the drug combination for emergency use.

Here's a look at the latest coronavirus news from the rest of the world:

Asia

Japan could soon lift its emergency restrictions in most parts of the country due to improving COVID-19 infection rates, Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said. Last month, Japan was facing record infection levels and restrictions were imposed to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed.

South Korea set a new daily record for COVID-19 cases with 2,434, beating the previous number for recorded daily new cases that the country had set last month. Social distancing and other regulations on dining will remain in place until at least October 3.

Cambodia cancelled the Pchum Ben festival or the "Festival of the Dead," a Buddhist holiday where people pay respects to their late ancestors, due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among monks in Phnom Penh.

Europe

In Italy, the National Health Institute has recommended pregnant women receive the COVID-19 vaccines after the first three months of pregnancy and advising the two mRNA-based shots be administered in the second and third trimesters.

Russia reported a new record daily death toll on Friday, logging 828 fatalities over the past 24 hours. The country's previously recorded an all-time high in the number of daily deaths just a day prior, with the country battling a new spike in cases. Russia currently has the highest death toll in Europe, with over 202,200 deaths due to COVID-19.

