Coronavirus digest: Vietnam to test all 9 million residents in largest city

Vietnam is planning to test all 9 million people in its largest city for the coronavirus as it imposed further restrictions in Ho Chi Minh City on Monday to tackle a growing COVID-19 outbreak.

Residents in the city will now be allowed to leave their homes only for essential activities and public gatherings of more than 10 people have been banned for the next two weeks.

State newspaper Vietnam News said the authorities in the city, which is the country's economic hub, were planning to test its entire population with a testing capacity of 100,000 samples a day.

Vietnam's government also said on Monday that it would suspend incoming international flights to the capital, Hanoi. Ho Chi Minh City took a similar step for its airport late last week.

Here's the latest on coronavirus from around the world.

Europe

Portugal's northern region health authority on Sunday advised people who got up close to the Champions League fanfare in the city of Porto to avoid contact and monitor for coronavirus symptoms over the next 14 days.

In the days before Saturday's final between Chelsea and Manchester City, crowds of English fans gathered in Porto's riverside area to drink and chant team slogans.

The celebrations came amid concerns that the event could lead to a rise in the caseload after COVID-19 curbs were eased for the match and also because of the highly virulent COVID-19 variant, first identified in India, spreading in England.

Germany's Robert Koch Institute reported 1,978 new COVID cases on Monday, and 36 deaths related to the virus. The caseload continues to fall, with the seven-day incidence now at 35 cases per 100,000 people per week.

Americas

In Brazil, the city of Serrana has seen a 95% decline in coronavirus deaths after it finished inoculating almost all adults, TV Globo reported on Sunday

Around 45,000 people live in the city located in the southeastern state of Sao Paulo.

Serrana was the subject of research by Instituto Butantan, which produces the Coronavac vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech in Brazil.

At the beginning of the study, the city was experiencing a swelling case tally but the outbreak was contained once 75% of the population was vaccinated.

In overall terms, Brazil has suffered the second-most coronavirus-related deaths of any country in the world after the US.

The Indianapolis Speedway in the United States on Sunday hosted the largest post-pandemic crowd in the world for a sports event on Sunday, with around 135,000 spectators permitted to attend the Indy 500.

The figure, deemed safe in the pandemic, was only 40% of the capacity.

Fans were allowed to attend if they could demonstrate they had been vaccinated, over 90,000 were inoculated at the speedway itself.

Asia-Pacific

In Australia, the second-most populated state of Victoria and the country's latest COVID-19 hotspot, 11 new cases of local transmission were reported on Monday. Victoria has been in a rigorous seven-day lockdown since Friday after new infections in the state capital of Melbourne broke its three-month streak of zero community transmissions.

Meanwhile, Australian cricketers were released from a hotel quarantine in Sydney after being evacuated from India amid a deadly second wave of COVID-19.

The players, including former captain Steve Smith and David Warner, had been in a two-week quarantine following the suspension of the Indian Premier League.

China has reimposed COVID-19 travel restrictions in the southern province of Guangdong after the region recorded 20 new local infections.

Taiwan's parliament on Monday earmarked over $15 billion for COVID-related economic and social aid for people and companies impacted by the ongoing outbreak.

The Serum Institute of India said on Monday that it would raise production of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to about 90 million doses in June from the roughly 65 million per month that it is currently producing.

India recorded its lowest daily rise in infections since April 11 with 152,734 cases and 3,128 deaths in the previous 24 hours. The country has now registered a total of 28 million infections.

