Coronavirus digest: US unveils COVID vaccine rollout plan

US officials on Tuesday revealed plans to inoculate millions of Americans, starting as early as mid-December. Hospitalizations and infections have reached record highs in the country.

"Within 24 hours, maybe at most 36 to 48 hours, from the approval, the vaccine can be in people's arms," a former GlaxoSmithKline executive told The Washington Post.

About 60 to 70 million doses could be available per month starting January 2021, after the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna receive regulatory approval, said the executive.

The chief adviser of the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed program said on Tuesday that 20 million people could be inoculated by the end of 2020. He added that by the middle of 2021 most Americans will have access to highly effective vaccines.

Here is a roundup of the other latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic.

Americas

A panel of advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that healthcare workers and long-term residents of healthcare facilities should be the first ones to receive the vaccine doses. There are around 21 million healthcare workers and an additional 3 million nursing home residents in the US alone.

The CDC also announced it would be cutting down its recommended quarantine period after potential exposure to COVID-19 from 14 to 10 days, or seven days if the person has tested negative.

Brazil's health ministry announced that healthcare workers, indigenous people, and those above the age of 75 will be at the frontline to receive a vaccine. The country has unveiled a four-stage plan for national immunization.

People aged 60-74 will be vaccinated in the second stage, and those with prior health conditions will receive the dose in the third stage. The final stage would include first responders, teachers, and also prison staff and inmates. The four stages would cover 109.5 million people out of Brazil's population of 212 million. The vaccine would then be administered to the rest of the population.

Read more: India: COVID vaccine rollout poses a formidable challenge

Europe

Germany recorded 17,270 new cases on Wednesday, as per data collected by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). The death toll rose by 487 to 17,123.

England completed a month-long lockdown, which had been imposed to control a resurgence of infections. A controversial three-tier system has been put in place as the country to replace the nationwide lockdown.

Most of England will go into level two or three of restrictions, with only 1% of the country at the least restrictive stage.

Jozsef Szajer, a senior conservative Hungarian politician, admitted that he attended an illegal party, reported to be an orgy, last Friday night in Brussels. He said, "I regret to have broken the lockdown rules, that was irresponsible of me, and I will accept the sanctions that result."

On Tuesday, France reported 8,083 new infections within the last 24 hours. This was the third day the count remained below 10,000, which has not been seen since September, following the introduction of a strict lockdown.

Read more: UN warns of coronavirus surge in humanitarian needs

Global

The UN General Assembly has urged all member states to designate seafarers as "key workers" in order to ease their conditions. During the pandemic, nearly 400,000 seafarers and crew have been stranded at sea.

Indonesian Ambassador DianTriansyah Djani told Associated Press that travel restrictions imposed due to the pandemic have caused "difficulties for crew changes, and prevent the seafarers from embarkation and disembarkation.”

The UN said that the need for humanitarian aid has risen to unprecedented levels this year, owing to the pandemic. About 235 million people will require help in 2021 according to projections.

Vaccines

A team of scientists from the University of Pennsylvania and biotech firm Regeneron are testing whether gene therapy can be used to produce a nasal spray that can prevent coronavirus infection.

A weakened virus will be used to carry genetic instructions to the nose and throat, which will help create powerful antibodies. "The advantage of our approach is that you don't need a competent immune system for this to be effective," James Wilson, a professor from the University of Pennsylvania told AFP.

tg/aw (dpa, AFP, AP, Reuters)