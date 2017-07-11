Coronavirus digest: US to start vaccine distribution

A massive COVID vaccine rollout in the United States is set to get underway on Monday, with the first wave of 2.9 million shots heading for frontline healthcare workers and elderly care homes, US Army General Gustave Perna said Saturday.

Vaccine-maker Pfizer is working with distribution partners to begin shipments of the vaccine by truck and plane from its warehouses in Michigan and Wisconsin on Sunday to all 50 states.

The vaccine must be stored at -70 degrees Celsius (-94 Fahrenheit), which presents a logistical challenge being met by dry ice and specially designed storage containers.

When the vaccine arrives at health care facilities, state and local public health authorities will administer doses using guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Pfizer has said up to 25 million doses can be provided in the US by the end of the month. A total of 100 million doses have been pre-ordered.

The vaccine rollout comes as the US continues to set new daily records in coronavirus cases and deaths.

The US on Friday reported a record 3,309 deaths related to COVID-19, surpassing the previous record of 3,124 deaths set on Wednesday, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

More than 231,000 new cases were reported on Friday, also a new record high, and roughly 4,000 more cases than the previous high reported on December 4.

Europe

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is scheduled to discuss a tightening of lockdown restrictions with the leaders of Germany's 16 federal states on Sunday, amid burgeoning case numbers and fatalities.

Early reports published in Germany's Bild newspaper Saturday suggest that the federal government could require shops, schools and day care centers could be closed starting Wednesday.

The number of coronavirus cases in Germany continues to rise, increasing by 28,438 to 1,300,516, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. The reported death toll rose by 496 to 21,466, the tally showed.

Germany has been under a partial lockdown for six weeks, with bars and restaurants closed but shops and schools open. Some regions have already imposed tougher measures.

