Coronavirus digest: US to start vaccinating adolescents after BioNTech-Pfizer approval

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has backed a plan to begin using the BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine in adolescents aged 12-15. The CDC gave the approval after trial evidence showed that there were no severe allergic reactions from the vaccine in the age group.

Some US states, including Georgia, Delaware and Arkansas, have already started offering the vaccine to kids 12 and older. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had authorized the use of the vaccine on Monday.

Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, said the move will open up vaccination to around 17 million adolescents. Dr. Henry Bernstein, a member of the committee advising the CDC, said the vaccination will contribute to "community immunity, and it allows the kids to more safely go back to camps this summer, and back for in-person school."

US President Joe Biden urged parents to get their children vaccinated following the CDC's authorization. "This is one more giant step on our fight against the pandemic."

Here's a roundup of some of the other major COVID-related stories around the world.

Americas

The US state of California is going to have guidelines and mandates for wearing masks indoors, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday. In an interview, Newsom said once California fully reopens, it will look "a lot like the world we entered into before the pandemic." California is planning to remove most restrictions on businesses and activities on June 15.

Brazil will halt production of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine because the country will run out of raw materials by Friday. Authorities in the state of Sao Paulo said a supply shipment of the vaccines is being held up in Chinese export clearance, further exacerbating the supply issue.

Joao Doria, the governor of Sao Paulo, said this is the second export clearance to hit production this year and he blamed "diplomatic ill will" for the delay. He added that the federal government should apologize to Beijing for its criticism of China.

Dimas Covas, the director of Instituto Butantan, a Brazilian research center manufacturing the vaccine, told a press briefing on Wednesday that China may not clear the raw materials cargo by May 13. Covas said that there was no clear date when Chinese authorities could approve the shipment.

Cuba has started inoculating its citizens usingtwo locally produced vaccines. The vaccines Abdala and Soberana 2 - are yet to complete their clinical trials, but authorities expect an official approval by June. Health authorities in Cuba say that the phase II results of the vaccines had shown positive results.

Cuba has a history of producing vaccines locally, following US sanctions on the country. Cuba is now working on five potential vaccine candidates for treating COVID-19. Whichever one gets approval will become the first vaccine to be developed in Latin America.

Cuba has not bought any other vaccines produced by companies like BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna. It started inoculating health care workers with the Abdala and Soberana vaccines in March.

Europe

In Germany, the Robert Koch Institute, the country's public health authority for disease control, reported there were 17,419 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours and 278 deaths. The country's seven-day incidence per 100,000 people fell to 103.6 from 107.8 last week.

Asia/Pacific

Australia has reached a supply agreementfor 25 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Moderna. The government hopes that all Australian adults will have access to jabs by this year following the deal.

Under the deal, 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered in 2021, while 15 million doses of an updated shot will be delivered in 2022.

The Moderna vaccine is yet to be approved by Australia's drugs regulator. To date, only the Pfizer and AstraZeneca shots have been approved in Australia.

Australia is also in discussion with Moderna to potentially manufacture the vaccine in the country. Brendan Murphy, chairman of Australia's Science and Industry Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 said that locally made Moderna jabs could be available as early as 2022.

India reported 4,120 deaths and 362,727 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to latest data from the health ministry. The South Asian country now has a total caseload of 23.7 million cases.

