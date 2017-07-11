Coronavirus digest: US to impose stricter testing for travelers

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed that it is working to tighten testing requirements for air travelers amid rising concerns about the new omicron variant.

In a statement issued late Tuesday, the CDC said it was working to revise its Global Testing Order "for travel as we learn more about the omicron variant; a revised order would shorten the timeline for required testing for all international air travelers to one day before departure to the United States."

Currently, international air travelers looking to enter the country need to be vaccinated and present a negative COVID test result obtained within three days of departure from their point of origin.

According to reports, the Biden administration is also considering whether air travelers should get another test three to five days after their arrival in the US.

Testing protocols were being finalized ahead of President Joe Biden’s speech planned for Thursday. According to a senior official from the Biden administration, the president will outline the nation's plans to control the pandemic during the winter season. Some details could still change, the official said.

Here are some more coronavirus headlines from around the world:

Global

The World Health Organization has altered its travel advice for unvaccinated, vulnerable travelers hours after it was first released.

In its original advisory, the UN health agency urged people who are unwell or at risk of developing severe COVID to postpone travel amid concerns over the omicron variant. This included people 60 years of age and older, and those with co-morbidities, including cancer, heart disease and diabetes.

The revised statement said high-risk groups who haven’t been fully vaccinated or don't have proof of an earlier infection are advised to postpone travel to areas with "community transmission."

Asia

Hong Kong has extended its entry ban on non-residents from Japan, Portugal and Sweden over omicron concerns. The ban will come into effect on Friday.

All non-residents who have been in these countries over the last 21 days will not be allowed into Hong Kong. Only fully-vaccinated residents will be allowed to board flights. However, they will need to complete 21 days of quarantine at a hotel, at their own cost.

South Korea reported a record rise in daily infections with 5,123 new coronavirus cases, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Wednesday. This comes a day after the government delayed plans to relax virus-linked curbs.

Europe

Austria has extended its COVID lockdown by 20 days after a parliamentary committee signed off on the extension. Last week, Austria became the first country in western Europe to reimpose a lockdown.

After the extension, the total duration of the lockdown has increased to 20 days, which is the longest it will last, according to the conservative-led government.

Germany reported 67,186 new COVID infections on Wednesday, according to the latest figures from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases. The coronavirus incidence rate fell to 442.9, only the second time in three weeks that Germany’s nationwide seven-day incidence has declined slightly.

Americas

A panel of US health advisers backed a new COVID-19 pill in a 13-10 vote. If the drug is authorized, this will be the first treatment for the virus Americans can use at home.

The panel's recommendation is not binding and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is expected to make its own decision by the end of the year.

The Molnupiravir drug is already authorized for use in the UK.

The omicron variant has been detected in two travelers returning to Brazil from South Africa, health officials reported late Tuesday. These are the first confirmed cases of the variant in Latin America.

