Coronavirus digest: US surpasses 90,000 daily infections

The United States on Thursday topped 90,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours for the first time.

The country, which is battling a resurgence of the COVID-19 outbreak, recorded 91,295 cases on Thursday.

The total tally of cases in the US since the start of the pandemic is at 8.94 million.

Europe

As parts of Europe see a spike in COVID-19 cases and several countries slip back into partial lockdowns, the European Commission has agreed to make €220 million available to help the European Union member states with cross-border transfer of patients.

Speaking on Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on EU nations to better cooperate in the response against the pandemic which has claimed more than 210,000 lives across the continent.

Germany: Chancellor Angela Merkel urged fellow EU members to keep borders open for economic reasons.

Addressing the German parliament earlier on Thursday, Merkel said the country is facing “a dramatic situation at the beginning of the cold season.''

Germany is set to enter a new phase of restrictions on Monday with restaurants, bars, sports and cultural venues shuttered for four weeks and limits to gatherings.

UK: Another 2 million people are being put under the government’s highest level of restrictions to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

The West Yorkshire region of northern England will be placed under Tier 3 restrictions from Monday, civic leaders said.

Most pubs and some businesses will close and people will be barred from meeting indoors with members of other households.

France: From today, people will be confined to an area of 1 kilometer from their homes, with a few exceptions like buying food and going to school.

A fine of €135 will be imposed on violators.

All non-essential businesses will be shut and working from home will be required wherever possible.

Americas

Brazil: President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday said it was "crazy" for countries to start going into a lock down again to control the second resurgence of the virus. Parts of Latin America are reporting their highest single-day rise in the past few weeks.

